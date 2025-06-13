Matheus Cunha explains his deep-rooted love for Manchester United, with the Brazilian revealing that it was a straightforward decision to join the Red Devils.

Matheus Cunha has explained his deep-rooted love for Manchester United, with the Brazilian revealing that it was a straightforward decision to join the Red Devils this summer.

Man United have no European football to offer next season, and the club are currently going through an incredibly difficult period in their history, having finished 15th in the Premier League table last term.

However, the 20-time English champions have been able to pull off a £62.5m deal for Cunha, and the Brazilian has said that it was always his "dream" to represent the club.

“It is the most common phrase that you can say at this moment, but this is the dream come true,” Cunha told MUTV. “Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand. But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.

“For me, no-one else is like United. Of course, I know it’s been a hard season for everyone. I think my decision shows what this club is for me, and what I believe this club can be.

Cunha: 'Man United move is a dream come true'

"So, you may be wondering where that love comes from, for a Brazilian who grew up in the mid-size Brazilian beach city of Joao Pessoa.

“It is hard to find a way to explain this club for me.

“My house didn’t have the channel to watch the Premier League. My cousin’s house didn’t have the channel. He’s older than me and he supports United and he showed me the way, to start to watch the Premier League and to need to support United.

“Only in my grandma’s house, we can watch the Premier League, so we organised to go every weekend.

“And for me, it was always a bit inside of me, this club. When I play with him in the street, on the beach, on the gravel pitch, we called these pitches ‘Old Trafford’. Imagine!

“So, wow, it’s so hard to be here now, thinking about the past - it’s very emotional for me.”

Cunha hails Man United head coach Amorim

Cunha also revealed that he is delighted to have the chance to work under Man United head coach Ruben Amorim.

"You know, to have like a big coach around you to teach you, show you the way to go, of course, it is always easier and I’m so excited," he added. "And, yeah, I’m so grateful to have Ruben with me day by day and, of course, Ancelotti when I go to the national team.

"I think he [Ruben] is very important [reason] to bring me here. I really believe in him. Everything that he did in Portugal, like I say, I hope he can conquer the world, like he did in Portugal.

"But, of course, I think he needs the players who can do everything, like I’m open to doing, and help the team and help him.All the conversations we have had made my decision easier.”

Cunha, who has penned a five-year contract with Man United, enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 season for Wolves, scoring 17 goals and registering six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.