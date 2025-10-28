Rashford reveals which manager he 'loved' at Man Utd

General view of Old Trafford

Barcelona attacker Marcus Rashford has played under eight managers at Manchester United, and he has picked the one whom he loved playing under.

Marcus Rashford played under eight different managers at Manchester United, and he has picked the best he 'loved' playing under during his time at the club. 

The 27-year-old forward has showered glowing praise for former Man Utd manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying he loved playing under him. 

The former United striker initially took the managerial job on an interim basis in 2018, before he was given the permanent role. 

During his time at the club, the Red Devils finished in the Champions League places twice and reached the Europa League final, which they lost to Villarreal.

His time at the club ended in November 2021 after a poor run of one win in seven games, but Rashford has fond memories of his former boss, whom he describes as a 'fantastic' person. 

Rashford enjoyed a brilliant spell under Solskjaer 

Marcus Rashford of Barcelona during his side's match against Sevilla, on October 5, 2025

The England forward enjoyed a brilliant spell under Solskjaer, scoring 22 goals in 44 games during the 2019-20 season, but the situation quickly changed following his departure. 

"Ole is a fantastic person," he told TV2, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I loved playing under him. I can speak for many of the players at Manchester United when I say that we enjoyed playing for him.

"We played good football under Ole. It was a very successful period for me personally. He is a fantastic person, and I don't have a bad word to say about him."

Rashford suffered a huge drop in form under Erik ten Hag, and his situation got worse under Ruben Amorim, who placed him among members of the so-called 'bomb squad' of frozen-out players. 

No future at Man Utd but Rashford enjoying football again 

England's Marcus Rashford on October 9, 2025

The United homegrown player was sent on loan to Barcelona in the summer, with the Catalan giants having the option to sign him permanently for a fee of £30m next summer. 

Rashford has found his mojo back and has 10 goal contributions in his last 10 games, including an assist in the El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid

It appears that he is enjoying his football again and has found a new sense of belief and confidence playing under Hansi Flick, who has given him the freedom to express himself. 

As long as Amorim remains in charge at Old Trafford, Rashford has no future at United, and it remains to be seen if Barcelona meet the asking price to sign him permanently next summer. 

Saikat Mandal

