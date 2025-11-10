Slovenia national team boss is unhappy with Manchester United over the injury of Benjamin Sesko who will be out for the crucial international games.

Slovenia national team manager Matjaz Kek is unhappy with Manchester United over their failure to report Benjamin Sesko's injury condition ahead of their crucial international games.

Sesko moved to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on a big-money deal, and has yet to make a hige impact, scoring two goals in 11 Premier League games.

The 22-year-old striker picked up a knee injury during Man Utd's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and will not report for international duty.

The initial diagnosis suggests that Sesko's knee injury is positive, but the Red Devils will have to wait for an MRI scan to see the full picture.

Slovenia boss unhappy with Man Utd?

Kej has suggested that Man Utd have failed to provide them with the latest injury update on Sesko's keen injury.

Slovenia will face Kosovo and Sweden in the coming days in their final two World Cup qualification matches, and naturally they are frustrated that they will have to prepare for those games without Sesko.

Kek has claimed that he is still in the dark regarding the details and specifics of the injury, although the Red Devils do not have the full report with them as yet.

"With all due respect to a big club like Manchester United," said Kek, as quoted by MEN.

"We haven't officially received anything yet, no paper, no document. We would definitely like to receive it, we also want the player to be examined by our medical service.

"Our doctor is an expert in this field, we don't have anyone in this position. I can't comment, of course I have certain information, I'm also in contact with Beni.

"But I can't say anything because officially we know absolutely nothing, United hasn't contacted anyone from our camp. Of course I'm worried about the player, the only thing I'm interested in is his well-being, we're ready to do everything for that and we've never sent anyone onto the field if there was the slightest risk.

"But the national team is something very special and I expect maximum respect from everyone. Slovenia deserves that, even if there's a superpower like England on the other side, and something as exceptional as the Premier League."

Man Utd injury problems continue

Since their 3-1 defeat against Brentford, the Red Devils appear to have found their way back into the league, and extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Despite dropping points against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, Ruben Amorim should be pleased with the recent improvements, but they need to maintain this consistency throughout.

Amorim should be concerned with the mounting injury issues, but he will hope that some of the players could use the international break to recover fully.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Sesko are currently out injured, but amongst them, the Argentine defender is reportedly close to returning to action after the international break.