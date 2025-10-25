Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion confirm their starting lineups for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire is absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Maguire - who scored the winning goal in the Red Devils’ 2-1 triumph at Liverpool last weekend - and Mason Mount were both listed as doubts by head coach Ruben Amorim at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

While Maguire has not recovered in time from his unspecified issue, Mount is fit to make the substitutes’ bench after starting against Liverpool.

Amorim has made just two changes to his starting lineup, with Leny Yoro replacing Maguire to play alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw in the back three, protecting goalkeeper Senne Lammers between the sticks.

Benjamin Sesko returns to the first XI at the expense of Mount and he will begin at the tip of a three-man attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot retain their places as wing-backs, while captain Bruno Fernandes will make his 300th appearance for Man United in a central midfield position alongside Casemiro.

Meanwhile, left-back Tyrell Malacia has been included in Man United’s matchday squad as is in contention to make his first senior appearance for the Red Devils since January.

Mitoma, Veltman remain out, Baleba starts for Brighton

As for Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler has made just the one change to the side that began the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United last time out, with Maxim De Cuyper coming in for Diego Gomez, who has recovered from a knock to his hip.

De Cuyper is set to begin on the left flank in the absence of Kaoru Mitoma who, along with defender Joel Veltman, has not recovered in time from injury to feature at Old Trafford.

Yankuba Minteh will continue on the right wing and Georginio Rutter will operate in a central attacking role in behind former Man United striker Danny Welbeck, who has scored four goals in his last three PL appearances.

Man United-linked Carlos Baleba is handed another start in centre-midfield alongside Yasin Ayari, with Gomez and 39-year-old James Milner beginning this match as substitutes.

A four-man defence of Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Ferdi Kadioglu remains intact, while goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen keeps his starting spot.

Manchester United starting lineup: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Zirkzee

Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Coppola, Oriola

