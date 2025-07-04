Andre Onana is reportedly set to remain with Manchester United this summer and again be their number one goalkeeper in 2025-26.

The Cameroon international was signed by the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 off the back of an impressive season at Inter Milan, but he has found it difficult in Manchester.

The 29-year-old has made a string of high-profile errors during his two seasons at Man United, and there has been speculation surrounding his future during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford, while Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and Lille's Lucas Chevalier are also among the goalkeepers thought to be on Man United's radar.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, Onana is set to stay with Man United this summer.

Onana 'set to remain' at Man United this summer

The report claims that Onana is intent on remaining with the Red Devils and proving himself to head coach Ruben Amorim and will only leave if he is told that the club are signing a new number one.

There have been suggestions of interest from Monaco, but it is understood that the Ligue 1 outfit are not preparing a move at this stage of proceedings.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Onana is looking for clarification on his future, but he has not yet been told that Man United want to sell him.

Jacobs claims that if Man United have not communicated their intention to sell him by July 7, then he will return to Manchester with the expectation that he will again be the number one next term.

What is the right decision?

Onana is due back at Carrington on Monday for the start of pre-season training, and he is set to link up with his teammates to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United need a new goalkeeper if they want to push higher up the table next term; Onana is a huge talent, but he simply makes too many mistakes and is not a reliable presence between the sticks.

As a result, a sale is the right decision for the Red Devils, but the club have other priorities at this moment in time, namely securing the signature of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

The club are also hoping to sign a central midfielder and a centre-forward before the end of the transfer window, so bringing in a new goalkeeper is not high on their priority list at this stage of proceedings.