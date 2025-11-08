General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits that Benjamim Sesko has "struggled" since his big-money transfer to Old Trafford.

During the summer transfer window, the Red Devils paid in the region of £73.5m to sign the Slovenia international from RB Leipzig.

While United are on a four-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's fixture at Tottenham Hotspur, Sesko continues to struggle in front of goal.

Just two goals - in consecutive matches against Brentford and Sunderland prior to the October international break - have been scored in six starts and four substitute outings in England's top flight.

Although the 22-year-old contributed an assist in the recent win over Brighton & Hove Albion, he has still come in for criticism from the media, including from club legend Gary Neville.

Manager of Manchester United Ruben Amorim during his side's game against Nottingham Forest, on November 1, 2025

Amorim admits to Sesko struggles

After failing to impress against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Neville claimed that Sesko provided an "awkward" presence in the United attack, while saying that he wanted to 'see more' from the big-money arrival.

Speaking ahead of the Spurs match, Amorim acknowledged that Sesko had 'struggled', but backed him to embrace the challenge of becoming a success at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Portuguese said: "Of course, nobody likes to hear, but he struggled a little bit and that is a fact.

"So let's embrace that. It's not personal, it's not nothing. That is what I try to explain to the players."

He added: "That is not personal. It's an opinion that is going to change in three weeks. Everything that is true today, in three weeks, could be a lie. So of course, it's hard to hear.

"We are going to help him and we are going to protect Ben because he works really hard and we want to succeed. So he's going to succeed."

Benjamin Sesko celebrates for Manchester United on October 4, 2025

Man United won't panic over Sesko

Despite naturally wanting Sesko to deliver as many goals as possible, Amorim and United supporters will be more concerned about the team's results.

United have scored 13 goals in their last six fixtures and only trail leading Premier League goalscorers Manchester City by three strikes across the opening 10 games.

There are signs that Sesko's presence in the final third is ultimately enabling his teammates to deliver, and Amorim remains confident that the goals for the forward will eventually come.

That is despite Sesko being dropped to the substitutes' bench for the game against Spurs, United's final match before the November international break.

