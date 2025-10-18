Manchester United will be looking to break a 118-year record when they take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City away from home last season, recording a 2-1 win, but they have not managed to overcome the defending champions on the road in back-to-back league campaigns since 1906-07 (Liverpool) and 1907-08 (Newcastle United).

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is also aiming to become just the third manager to win both of his first two Premier League away games against the reigning champions after Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

The 20-time English champions entered the October international break off the back of a 2-0 win over Sunderland, and they are currently in 10th position in the Premier League table.

Man United will now finish the month with league games against Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, before opening November with a game away to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool vs. Man United: Amorim aiming to guide Red Devils to huge win at Anfield

Two of Man United's stronger performances this season have come against two of the so-called 'Big Six', with the Red Devils impressing against Arsenal on the opening weekend, despite suffering a defeat, and also in their home success over Chelsea last month.

When asked about Man United's displays against the better sides in the division, Amorim told reporters: “Maybe, I don't know, but maybe the expectations. When you have to win and the responsibility of winning, it's so much harder to play like that.

"That's why when you play in big clubs, you need to win every match, especially when people are expecting you to win. And we have some difficulties, sometimes, to deal with that. When people, and you guys, expect Manchester United not to win that game, maybe it's easier for the players to perform, and we need to change that.

"But to change that, we need to have confidence to win more games, to have more points, to feel more free to play the game. So, I think that is the main reason.”

Man United to make late check on Mazraoui for Liverpool clash

Man United will need to make a late check on the fitness of Noussair Mazraoui for Sunday's match, with the Morocco international missing his side's last two games with an injury issue.

However, Lisandro Martinez is definitely still out, with the Argentina international not yet ready to feature - his return from a long-term knee injury could instead come against Brighton next weekend.

