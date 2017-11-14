Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Jan Breydel Stadion
Belgium
1-0
JapanJapan
Lukaku (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Romelu Lukaku thanks teammates after historic Belgium goal

Romelu Lukaku pays tribute to his Belgium teammates past and present after overtaking Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst as the Red Devils' leading all-time goalscorer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 13:46 UK

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has said a "big thank you" to his Belgium teammates for helping him on the way to his record-breaking 31st international goal.

The 24-year-old made it three goals in two games this month for the Red Devils by netting the winner 72 minutes into Tuesday night's friendly against Japan in Bruges.

Lukaku is now his national side's outright leading scorer, overtaking Paul van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof with his latest strike, and he was quick to thank those around him after hitting the milestone figure.

"Big thank you to all my teammates that I [have] had playing for Belgium," he posted on Twitter. "You all helped me since I joined at 16. Thank you to my family as well for the support. Glory to God always."


Lukaku now has eight goals in five appearances for Belgium, but has fired a blank in Man United's last seven games.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Your Comments
