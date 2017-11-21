Lukaku fined after noise complaint arrest

General view of Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku fined £340 following noise complaint arrest

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is ordered to pay £340 to the Beverly Hills Police Department over noise complaints he received while on holiday this summer.
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been ordered to pay £340 to the Beverly Hills Police Department over noise complaints he received while on holiday this summer.

Lukaku was in California with Paul Pogba while completing a United medical in July and held parties while on the trip.

The Belgian was given a misdemeanor citation by a police officer after the incidents for excessive noise and was due in court in Los Angeles on October 2 in response to the complaints.

The charge will be reduced to a disturbance of the peace infraction, however, once Lukaku pays the fine, a commissioner overseeing the 24-year-old's case said.

"They are reaching a disposition in this case that the first thing that must happen is the defendant must pay Beverly Hills Police Department $450 for multiple response calls," Jane Godfrey added.

Lukaku was reunited with Pogba in the Old Trafford club's 4-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
