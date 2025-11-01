Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim explains why he decided against attacking changes during Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils led 1-0 at the City Ground courtesy of a header from Casemiro, but they fell 2-1 behind early in the second period, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona scoring two quick-fire goals.

At 2-1 down, Amorim decided to bring on Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui, with Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee remaining on the bench.

When asked about his decision after the match, the Man United boss told reporters: "Bringing on more attackers doesn't necessarily mean you'll play better. [Diogo] Dalot had several opportunities to cross, but he was on his weaker foot, hence the choice of Dorgu.

"We [Mazraoui] are full-backs, so we tried to utilise the players' strengths. We have quality on the bench, but I think if I stop the game too often, it will break something.

Forest 2-2 Man United: Amad scored late stunner in draw at the City Ground

"I think we were gaining momentum in the second half. I didn't want to change the forwards. Amad could have done better. Sometimes, you just wait for a player who's a bit off his game to change things. He managed to score.

"Josh [Zirkzee] is a bit like [Matheus] Cunha in playing between the lines. If you look at the game, we needed a guy in the box and Benjamin [Sesko] is the best for that. Sometimes it's a question of characteristics and the players know that.”

Amad Diallo's brilliant late volley ultimately earned Man United a point, with the 20-time English champions stretching their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four matches.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table, picking up 17 points from their 10 matches, which has left them one point behind second-placed Bournemouth.

"We had five minutes where we disconnected and conceded two goals. We dropped the energy level, the aggression and you can feel it. But we scored and tried to win the game. Let's work to win next week," said Amorim.

"For me, we lost two points and we should have done better. Now, we know how to overcome the difficult moments. What we have to do is stay in the game.”



When are Man United next in action?

Man United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to North London next Saturday to tackle Tottenham Hotspur.

The club's absence from the Champions League and EFL Cup means that they will not play in a competition other than the Premier League until the third round of the FA Cup in January.

