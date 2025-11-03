Manchester United Under-21s head coach Travis Binnion issues an update on the progress of Diego Leon, with the summer arrival yet to make his first-team debut for the club.

Leon made the move to Old Trafford from Cerro Porteno over the summer, and he was involved in Man United's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the 18-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the English giants.

Leon scored for Man United Under-21s against Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s at the end of last month, and he has also featured in the EFL Trophy against Barnsley this season.

The youngster is yet to complete a match for his new club, though, and Binnion has said that playing the full 90 minutes will be an important next step in his development.

Diego Leon joined Man United from Cerro Porteno over the summer

"It is evident for all to see he has some real qualities and some strong foundations to his game that he has to build on," Binnion told BBC Sport. "He is aware, we are all aware, he has stuff to work on but to be fair to the kid, he has not played a full 90 minutes yet.

"We will be looking to tick that off pretty soon and that will be really good for him.If he can get a run of 90 minutes, then it is fair to look at his game and see where he is at. At this moment in time he has shown real glimpses of promise and has fitted in with the group really well."

Leon has been on the bench on three occasions for the Man United first team this season, making the matchday squad against Manchester City, Brentford and Sunderland in the Premier League.

The defender left Cerro Porteno with a record of four goals in 33 appearances, and there were suggestions that he would leave on loan over the summer, but the South American insisted before his arrival that would not be the case.

Leon is yet to make his first-team debut for Man United

“Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset," Leon told reporters before flying to Manchester.

“I’m going to kill it in the pre-season, and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them. The feelings are indescribable. You feel so many things. The truth is, I’m very happy, very happy to be there.

“I think every player dreams of this, and I have the opportunity. Thank God for the opportunity. I think it was a bit quick too, but hey, you have to adapt quickly once you’re there. I’m already a professional.

“I’ll have to adapt a bit to the climate, the language, and all that. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m going to be at the top with them. Now with the faith intact that I can succeed.”

Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot are both currently ahead of Leon when it comes to the left-sided wing-back role at Old Trafford, but it has been an area of concern for the Red Devils this season, and Man United are believed to be confident that Leon could develop into a star in that area of the field.