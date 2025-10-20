Liverpool 1-2 Man United: Ruben Amorim's "biggest win" sees Red Devils break 118-year record

Manchester United broke a 118-year record in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League, with Ruben Amorim securing his "biggest win" since arriving as head coach.

Manchester United broke a 118-year record in Sunday's 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League, with Harry Maguire heading a late second for the Red Devils at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo cancelled out an early opener from Bryan Mbeumo to leave the two teams level on Sunday afternoon, but there was to be a third goal in the final exchanges, with Maguire heading an excellent delivery from Bruno Fernandes into the back of the net from close range.

Man United beat the 2023-24 Premier League champions Manchester City away from home last season, and they were aiming to overcome the defending champions on the road in back-to-back league campaigns for the first time since 1906-07 (Liverpool) and 1907-08 (Newcastle United).

That record has now been broken courtesy of the 2-1 win, while head coach Ruben Amorim has become just the third manager to win both of his first two Premier League away matches against the reigning champions after Manuel Pellegrini and Antonio Conte.

"I think that was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United. It means a lot today but tomorrow it won't mean a lot. It's three points and it's a good victory," Amorim told Sky Sports News after the match.

Liverpool 1-2 Man United: Maguire headed a late winner for the Red Devils at Anfield

Amorim also called the win over Liverpool "very special", and Man United will now be aiming for a third league win in a row when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

"Every day is special [as United boss] but this was a very special win. To see our fans singing during the game, in a moment that the biggest rival are champions, on their field and at their stadium, this win is all about our fans and the spirit of the team because I believe we can play so much better," said the manager.

"We will analyse the game in the same way we analyse the other ones, try to see the good things and bad things. But, for me, the togetherness they [the players] showed during this game, that is special for me.

"Sometimes the luck is so important in football. We had some games that we are playing well in and we suffer a goal, today we start with a goal [inside two minutes].

"I think twice [Cody] Gakpo shot on the post. Sometimes we just need some moments to change the narrative of one game. That is important for us and our players to understand, but they did a great job."

Amorim delighted with Man United's fight against Liverpool

Amorim also hailed his team's fight during the fierce battle with the champions.

"We just saw the game and knew how important our set pieces are and the guys that have more experiences are on [the pitch] in the beginning," he added.

"Every time we play in this environment, if you block well in the beginning, you can feel the defence turning and we feel that in our stadium and all the big teams feel that.

"We fought for every ball, we lost our composure in the second half but the spirit was there and that is the most important thing, if you have the spirit you can win any game.

"We are a team that controls the game with the ball. When you spend so much time without the ball, and that is not normal, we struggle a little bit. That is normal. Let's enjoy the win but focus on what we have to improve to win [against] Brighton."

Man United are currently in eighth spot in the Premier League table, boasting 13 points from their first eight matches, and they are now just three points behind second-placed Manchester City.

