Cristiano Ronaldo has played down Manchester United's chances of winning silverware under head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are currently enjoying a much-improved period under the Portuguese with 10 points coming from their last four fixtures in the Premier League.

As a result, United sit just two points adrift of second-placed Manchester City in the standings ahead of a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

However, club legend Ronaldo has cast doubt as to whether his compatriot is capable of spearheading a sustained period of positive results at Old Trafford.

Amorim is "doing his best" says Ronaldo

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo indicated that Amorim's squad is lacking players who understand how to represent a club of United's stature.

He said: "He's doing his best. What are you gonna do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles are only in Fatima.

"You're not gonna do miracles. Even the players. Manchester United have good players, but then some of them don't have the mind, what is Manchester United."

He added: "I'm sad, because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world - and a club that I still have in my heart - because of the obvious reasons you have to follow with intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United.

"So many years ago, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players, but they had youth.

"So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure. I hope that changes in the present-future, because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century."

What next for Ronaldo, Man United?

Across two stints with Man United, Ronaldo contributed 145 goals and 72 assists from 346 appearances in all competitions, also winning nine pieces of silverware during that time.

Ronaldo is currently representing Al-Nassr, where he has chipped in with 102 strikes and 21 assists from 115 matches, but a Saudi Pro League title continues to prove elusive. That said, Al-Nassr currently sit top with a 100% record after seven games.

Meanwhile, United face a sequence of Premier League games against Spurs, Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers that could make or break their chances in the race for Champions League qualification.