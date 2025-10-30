Manchester United’s Ruben Amorim is one of four names to be nominated for October’s Premier League Manager of the Month award.

The 40-year-old has received his first monthly nomination since his appointment as Red Devils boss in November 2024 after guiding his team to three consecutive top-flight victories.

Amorim appeared to be hanging onto his job at Old Trafford by the thinnest of threads following a humbling 3-1 defeat at Brentford at the end of September, but his Man United side responded in admirable fashion by securing a 2-0 home victory over a high-flying Sunderland outfit.

The Red Devils followed that result up with a surprise 2-1 triumph against reigning champions Liverpool, securing all three points at Anfield for the first time in almost a decade, before putting Brighton & Hove Albion to the sword 4-2 on home soil last weekend.

All three results have propelled Man United from the bottom half of the table up to sixth spot, just two points behind Bournemouth in second, and ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, Amorim has been recognised with a MOTM nomination.

Amorim is joined on the four-man shortlist by Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, and the Portuguese is bidding to become the first Man United boss to win the monthly accolade since his predecessor Erik ten Hag in November 2023.

Mbeumo to rival Haaland, Timber for Premier League POTM award

Meanwhile, Man United attacker Bryan Mbeumo is one eight players to be nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award after a stellar spell in front of goal in October.

Mbeumo, a £71m summer signing from Brentford, was a hugely influential performer for Amorim’s side in all three wins in October, contributing with a league-high four direct goal involvements.

The Cameroon international created the opener in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, before taking just 62 seconds to score against Liverpool, while he finished the month with a man-of-the-match display against Brighton, scoring two superb second-half goals.

Man United’s No.19 is joined on the shortlist by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored three goals in as many matches in October to increase his goal tally to a division-high 11 after just nine games this season.

Defender Jurrien Timber, who played a key role in Arsenal keeping three clean sheets in three games in October, has also been nominated along with Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, Brentford’s Igor Thiago, Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Sunderland’s Nordi Mukiele.

Fans have until 12:00 GMT on November 3 to vote on the EA SPORTS website for one of the four managers and eight players shortlisted for October’s awards, and those votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winners.