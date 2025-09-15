Benjamin Sesko's slow start to his Manchester United career continued on Sunday, as the 22-year-old drew another blank in the Manchester derby.

Benjamin Sesko's slow start to his Manchester United career continued on Sunday, as the 22-year-old drew another blank in his side's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

The summer signing from RB Leipzig has now gone five Man United matches without finding the back of the net, although he has only played 160 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Indeed, the striker's first three league appearances for the Red Devils came off the bench, but he was given the nod from the start against Man City due to the absences of Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha through injury.

Sesko also failed to score in his two Slovenia appearances during the September international, so it is seven games without a goal for the forward at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Sesko continues to wait for his first Man United goal

According to Sofascore, the Slovenian only managed one shot on goal during his 80 minutes on the field, and that was a tame effort in the first period, which Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma comfortably saved.

Sesko only had 19 touches, while he managed to win just three of his eight aerial duels, in addition to losing possession on eight occasions, showing his struggles in the Manchester derby.

The striker's lack of service was telling - Man United did manage to work their way into a number of positive positions in the final third of the field, only for the last pass to be wide of the mark.

Sesko had a distinct lack of service, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo both struggling in the wide areas, while Bruno Fernandes once again failed to have an impact in a deeper position.

Will Sesko start against Chelsea on Saturday?

Man United paid an initial £66.3m for Sesko over the summer, but the deal will reach £73.7m with add-ons - it is far too early to write off the Slovenian, but his early struggles are concerning.

The Red Devils have almost forgotten how to play with a centre-forward in their side, and it will be very interesting to see what happens against Chelsea on Saturday if both Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha are fit.

Cunha and Mount could potentially replace Amad and Sesko in the final third, but that would be a telling change from Amorim, as his big-money striker simply cannot be left on the bench for the biggest of matches.

Football can change quickly, and it would not be a surprise to see Sesko get off the mark against Chelsea, which has become an incredibly important match for Amorim.

Man United then go to Brentford ahead of the October international break, and the striker will not want to link up with Slovenia for his country's next couple of matches without registering his first goal of the campaign for his new club.

