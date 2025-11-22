[monks data]
Team News: Man Utd vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton.

Aiming for a first Premier League win at Old Trafford since 2013 - when David Moyes was in control of the Manchester United reins - Everton visit the Red Devils in Monday's gameweek 12 finale.

Only three points separate the northern neighbours in the Premier League table following the international break, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


MAN UTD vs. EVERTON

MAN UTD

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Matheus Cunha (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Diallo; Zirkzee

EVERTON

Out: Merlin Rohl (hernia), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Nathan Patterson (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

