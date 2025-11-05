Premier League GW11: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By , Football Editor
Premier League GW11: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek 11 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur will open gameweek 11 in the Premier League with a home fixture against Manchester United, as the Red Devils face Thomas Frank's side in the early start on Saturday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be in action away to Sunderland, but the pick of this weekend's matches comes at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester City welcome the champions Liverpool.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 11th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 12:30pm)

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf), Lucas Bergvall (head)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock)

MAN UNITED

Out: None

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee)


EVERTON VS. FULHAM (Saturday, 3pm)

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite on February 26, 2025

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (thigh)

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None


WEST HAM UNITED VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)

Niclas Fullkrug of West Ham United before his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur, on September 13, 2025

WEST HAM

Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None


SUNDERLAND VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5:30pm)

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring on October 21, 2025

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring)


CHELSEA VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 8pm)

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during his side's match against Manchester United, on September 20, 2025

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: Pedro Neto (knock)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Emmanuel Agbadou (suspended)

Doubtful: None


CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Sunday, 2pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner on October 25, 2025

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (illness)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee)


ASTON VILLA VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Sunday, 2pm)

Youri Tielemans for Aston Villa on May 3, 2025

VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (ankle)

Doubtful: None

BOURNEMOUTH

 

Out: None

Doubtful: Alejandro Jimenez (calf), Tyler Adams (knee)


BRENTFORD VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

Newcastle United's Tino Livramento on September 28, 2025

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Benjamin Arthur (knee)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: None


NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. LEEDS UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood celebrates on August 17, 2025

FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (thigh)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee)

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Jayden Bogle (illness)


MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL (Sunday, 4:30pm)

Liverpool's Alisson Becker on March 9, 2025

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)


PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 11: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring)


ASTON VILLA (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (ankle)

Doubtful: None


BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: None

Doubtful: Alejandro Jimenez (calf), Tyler Adams (knee)


BRENTFORD (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Benjamin Arthur (knee)

Doubtful: None


BRIGHTON (vs. Palace)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee)


BURNLEY (vs. West Ham)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None


CHELSEA (vs. Wolves)

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: Pedro Neto (knock)


CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Brighton)

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (illness)


EVERTON (vs. Fulham)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (thigh)


FULHAM (vs. Everton)

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None


LEEDS (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Out: None

Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Jayden Bogle (illness)


LIVERPOOL (vs. Man City)

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)


MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None


MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. Tottenham)

Out: None

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee)


NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. Brentford)

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: None


NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Leeds)

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (thigh)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee)


SUNDERLAND (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None


TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Man United)

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf), Lucas Bergvall (head)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock)


WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Burnley)

Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: None


WOLVES (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Emmanuel Agbadou (suspended)

Doubtful: None

ID:585161:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect15619:
Written by
Matt Law

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Manchester United Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City Leeds United Everton Fulham West Ham United Burnley Sunderland Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa Bournemouth Brentford Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Injury News Football