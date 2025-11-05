Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club ahead of gameweek 11 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur will open gameweek 11 in the Premier League with a home fixture against Manchester United, as the Red Devils face Thomas Frank's side in the early start on Saturday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be in action away to Sunderland, but the pick of this weekend's matches comes at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester City welcome the champions Liverpool.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 11th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 12:30pm)

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf), Lucas Bergvall (head)

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock)

MAN UNITED

Out: None

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (thigh)

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

WEST HAM

Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5:30pm)

SUNDERLAND

Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring)

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: Pedro Neto (knock)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Emmanuel Agbadou (suspended)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Sunday, 2pm)

PALACE

Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (illness)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee)

VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (ankle)

Doubtful: None

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: None

Doubtful: Alejandro Jimenez (calf), Tyler Adams (knee)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Benjamin Arthur (knee)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Doubtful: None

FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (thigh)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee)

LEEDS

Out: None

Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Jayden Bogle (illness)

MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL (Sunday, 4:30pm)

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)

