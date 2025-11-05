Tottenham Hotspur will open gameweek 11 in the Premier League with a home fixture against Manchester United, as the Red Devils face Thomas Frank's side in the early start on Saturday.
Premier League leaders Arsenal will be in action away to Sunderland, but the pick of this weekend's matches comes at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester City welcome the champions Liverpool.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the 11th set of fixtures in England's top flight, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. MANCHESTER UNITED (Saturday, 12:30pm)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (ankle), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Ben Davies (muscle), Archie Gray (calf), Lucas Bergvall (head)
Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus (knock)
MAN UNITED
Out: None
Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (knee)
EVERTON VS. FULHAM (Saturday, 3pm)
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot)
Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (thigh)
FULHAM
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee)
Doubtful: None
WEST HAM UNITED VS. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)
WEST HAM
Out: George Earthy (hamstring), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND VS. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5:30pm)
SUNDERLAND
Out: Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Martin Odegaard (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)
Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring)
CHELSEA VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (Saturday, 8pm)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)
Doubtful: Pedro Neto (knock)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Matt Doherty (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Emmanuel Agbadou (suspended)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (Sunday, 2pm)
PALACE
Out: Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring)
Doubtful: Adam Wharton (illness)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (muscle)
Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee)
ASTON VILLA VS. BOURNEMOUTH (Sunday, 2pm)
VILLA
Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (knock), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Emiliano Buendia (ankle)
Doubtful: None
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: None
Doubtful: Alejandro Jimenez (calf), Tyler Adams (knee)
BRENTFORD VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Benjamin Arthur (knee)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh)
Doubtful: None
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. LEEDS UNITED (Sunday, 2pm)
FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (thigh)
Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee)
LEEDS
Out: None
Doubtful: Harry Gray (groin), Wilfried Gnonto (groin), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Jayden Bogle (illness)
MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL (Sunday, 4:30pm)
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)
Doubtful: None
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alisson Becker (groin), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)
