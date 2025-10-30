Manchester United receive a major fitness boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, with Lisandro Martinez returning to first-team training.

The Argentina international has not featured for the 20-time English champions since early February, having suffered a severe knee injury during a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Martinez has been stepping up his recovery in recent weeks, though, and the ex-Ajax centre-back was able to return to training alongside his teammates on Wednesday.

Man United are away at Forest on Saturday, and it is highly unlikely that Martinez will be involved, but the 27-year-old could potentially be back in the squad for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur on November 9.

Man United's Lisandro Martinez returns to first-team training

"He’s feeling well," Man United head coach Ruben Amorim told reporters last week. "The knee is responding really well, so I don't want to say one specific day or one week.

"I don't know, but it's near to start the training with the team. Then it depends on the rhythm of Licha, if he wins the place or not, that will depend on him, but he's closer to return to training.”

Due to the seriousness of the damage, the Red Devils will not be taking any risks with the Argentine, and his return could potentially be put on hold until after the November international break.

Martinez's return is a huge boost for the 20-time English champions, as he is a specialist in the left-sided role in the back three, with Luke Shaw's spot in the side now at serious risk.

The South American made the move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 91 occasions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Man United injury news: Who else is sidelined for the Red Devils?

Man United's reduced fixture list this season has allowed Amorim to keep a number of players fresh, and the Red Devils squad is currently in excellent shape in terms of availability.

Harry Maguire missed out against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend due to a knock, but the defender could be back in the squad for the clash against Forest.

In theory, providing there are no fresh issues against Forest or in training, then Man United could head to Tottenham next weekend with a fully-fit squad.

The mood in the Man United camp is excellent ahead of the trip to the City Ground, as three straight wins have moved Amorim's side into sixth spot in the Premier League table.