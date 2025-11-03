Manchester United Under-21s head coach Travis Binnion reveals that Sekou Kone will be able to return to the field after the November international break.

Manchester United Under-21s head coach Travis Binnion has revealed that Sekou Kone will be able to return to the field after the November international break.

The 19-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since August after being stretchered off the field with a head injury while representing Man United Under-21s during a National League Cup fixture against Tamworth.

It was later revealed that Kone had fractured his eye socket, and despite making a recovery in September, the teenager has not been able to take part in contact training, which has delayed his comeback.

However, Binnion has revealed that the 2024 arrival from Guidars FC will be able to return to the field after the November international break.

"After the international break, we think he will be ready to play, which will be good," Binnion told BBC Sport. "He has not been able to do contact, which limits the work we can do but he is back in full training now and we will get a body of training back into him, with contact."

Man United confirm imminent Kone return

Kone's return to action could come against Solihull Moors in the National League Cup on November 25 or the Premier League International Cup fixture with Anderlecht on December 2.

There was a host of speculation surrounding the midfielder's future over the summer, and at one stage, it appeared likely that he would be leaving Old Trafford on loan.

Kone was involved in Man United's post-season fixtures against ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong, China and was also in the first-team squad during pre-season, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim said to be a huge fan.

It was reported over the summer that a loan deal with Lausanne Sport was close to being finalised, but Amorim was left impressed with the youngster's training performances and therefore decided to keep him at the club.

Kone made 13 appearances for the Red Devils at Under-21s level last term, in addition to playing once for the Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Could Kone feature for Man United's first team this season?

Due to Man United's reduced fixture list, it is difficult to imagine Kone debuting for the first team this season unless there is a serious injury crisis in his area of the field.

Indeed, it would more than likely take three of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte to be injured before Kone came into contention, but there is no question that he is highly-rated at Old Trafford.

As a result, Kone will be looking for an injury-free second half of this season with a view to making an impression for the first team during the next pre-season, which would certainly put him in a position to potentially debut for the senior side during the 2026-27 campaign.