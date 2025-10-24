Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez will again be missing against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, while Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are both "doubts".

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Lisandro Martinez will again be missing against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, while Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are both "doubts".

Martinez has made strong steps forward in his recovery from a knee injury which has kept him out since February, and there had been claims that the Argentina international would be in the squad against Brighton.

However, Amorim, speaking during his pre-match press conference, ruled the centre-back out of the match.

The Man United head coach also opened up on two "doubts" for the clash, with Maguire and Mount picking up issues which could potentially see them miss out this weekend.

"Squad is fine we have some doubts some issues during the week with Maguire and Mount. Nothing serious but doubts. Licha is out. Brighton are really fun to watch they are strong on transitions they are a team who are really complete. We need to be really smart," Amorim told reporters.

Harry Maguire, Mason Mount "doubts" for Brighton clash

Maguire was the hero against Liverpool last weekend, with the experienced centre-back scoring his side's winner in the latter stages of the Premier League clash at Anfield.

"It was good for him to play with three centre backs so sometimes you help players with the way you play. I am really pleased. He is not young but he can learn a lot. He needs to be better with the ball. He is a massive player for us and he needs to continue," said Amorim.

"We are really happy with Harry. Not the time to talk about his contract. He is really important for us."

Mount also played an important role down the left, with the Englishman contributing from both an attacking and defensive point of view, so his absence against an energetic Brighton would be a blow.

Man United are bidding to make it three straight wins in the Premier League on Saturday.

"The first thing we were really focused and then we played different games. We adapt what kind of game we need to play in the moment. Against Liverpool we scored right away and then we managed the game and played a different style," Amorim added during Friday's press conference.

When could Martinez return for Man United?

Amorim also provided an update on Martinez, revealing that the defender is not yet training with the first team, suggesting that it might be deep into November before he is available for selection.

"He trained really well, not with us but on the next pitch. He is training well and feels well. He is near to training with the team. He is closer to a return," said the Portuguese.

Man United have three more games before the November international break, taking on Nottingham Forest (November 1) and Tottenham Hotspur (November 8) in their two after this one, before welcoming Everton to Old Trafford on November 24.

No Data Analysis info