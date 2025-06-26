Sports Mole looks at the shirt numbers that Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo could wear for Manchester United during the 2025-26 campaign.

Manchester United have already secured the signature of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is also thought to be close to completion.

Cunha has cost the Red Devils £62.5m, while the overall package for Mbeumo could be worth £63m, including add-ons, with the 20-time English champions spending heavily despite missing out on European football for next season.

Both signings will improve Man United's pace and power in the final third of the field, and the expectation is that the Mbeumo deal will be completed in time for him to begin pre-season training with his new club on July 7.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the shirt numbers that the attacking duo could be awarded at Old Trafford.

Cunha in line to wear famous number 10 shirt at Man United

The expectation is that Cunha will be handed the number 10 shirt by Man United, with Marcus Rashford not in head coach Ruben Amorim's plans for the 2025-26 campaign.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston VIlla; a permanent switch to Villa Park is unlikely, but Barcelona are in discussions over a loan, and it seems his number 10 jersey will be given away for the new season.

Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Mark Hughes, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law are among the former players to have sported the famous number for Man United.

Cunha is therefore set to follow in famous footsteps, but he has the personality and belief to thrive with the '10' shirt, which has been Rashford's since the 2018-19 season.

Mbeumo could keep familiar number at Man United

Mbeumo has been Brentford's number 19 since his arrival at the club from Troyes, while he has also previously sported that jersey for Cameroon, so it is incredibly familiar to him.

It is understood that Mbeumo is also keen to wear the number 19 at Man United rather than take a jersey which would bring added pressure.

The number 17 could become available if Alejandro Garnacho moves on, and that is also a possibility for the forward, while the '9' would be vacant if Rasmus Hojlund departs.

Antony's '21' shirt and Jadon Sancho's '25' shirt may also be available next season, as the pair are widely expected to depart, but the expectation is that Mbeumo will be Man United's new number 19.