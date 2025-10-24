Man United's top goalscorers of all time

Sports Mole provides the list of Manchester United's top 10 goalscorers of all time.

Manchester United have had some of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football in their team throughout the years.

Indeed, a number of all-time greats have sported the famous red shirt, and it is a certain Wayne Rooney that is at the top of the goalscoring list, having found the back of the net on 253 occasions for the club.

Rooney began his professional career at Everton, having come through the academy at the Merseyside club, and it was his early performances for the Toffees that convinced Man United to sign him.

The forward made the switch to Old Trafford in the summer of 2004, and he would go on to represent the 20-time English champions for 13 years, becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the process.

Rooney was a vital part of a team that dominated English football, while he also helped the Red Devils win the Champions League, forming a devastating attack with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The forward's 208 Premier League goals makes him third on the all-time list in the competition, and he will forever be remembered as one of the best English players of all time.

Rooney retired from professional football in 2021 following a spell with Derby County, and he would later go on to manage the Rams, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Here, to celebrate Rooney's 40th birthday, Sports Mole provides a list of Man United's top 10 goalscorers of all time.

1. Wayne Rooney (2004-2017)

© Reuters

Goals: 253

Appearances: 559

Ratio: 0.45 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 183 in 393 games (0.47 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 22 goals in 40 games (0.55 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Five goals in 20 games (0.25 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 35 goals in 95 games (0.37 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 34 goals in 43 games (2011-12)

Hat-tricks: Eight

First goal: September 28, 2004 (vs. Fenerbahce)

Last goal: May 14, 2017 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 5 (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

5 (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

FA Cups: 1 (2015-16)

1 (2015-16)

League Cups: 3 (2005-06, 2009-10, 2016-17)

3 (2005-06, 2009-10, 2016-17)

Community Shield: 4 (2007, 2010, 2011, 2016)

4 (2007, 2010, 2011, 2016)

Champions League: 1 (2007-08)

1 (2007-08)

Europa League: 1 (2016-17)

1 (2016-17)

Club World Cup: 1 (2008)

1 (2008)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2 (2004-05, 2005-06)

2 (2004-05, 2005-06)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 1 (2009-10)

1 (2009-10)

PFA Fans' Player of the Year: 2 (2005-06, 2009-10)

2 (2005-06, 2009-10)

PFA Team of the Year: 3 (2005-06, 2009-10, 2011-12)

3 (2005-06, 2009-10, 2011-12)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 1 (2009-10)

1 (2009-10)

Premier League Player of the Season: 1 (2009-10)

1 (2009-10)

Man United Top Goalscorer (league): 5 (2004-05, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15)



2. Sir Bobby Charlton (1956-1973)

© Reuters

Goals: 249

Appearances: 758

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 199 in 606 games (0.33 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 19 goals in 78 games (0.24 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 7 goals in 24 games (0.29 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 22 goals in 45 games (0.49 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 29 goals in 39 games (1958-59)

Hat-tricks: Seven

First goal: October 6, 1956 (vs. Charlton Athletic)

Last goal: March 31, 1973 (vs. Southampton)

Awards:



Football League First Division titles: 3 (1956-57, 1964-65, 1966-67)

3 (1956-57, 1964-65, 1966-67)

FA Cups: 1 (1962-63)

1 (1962-63)

Charity Shield: 2 (1965, 1967)

2 (1965, 1967)

European Cup: 1 (1967-68)

1 (1967-68)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 1 (1965-66)

1 (1965-66)

Ballon d'Or: 1 (1966)



© Reuters

Goals: 237

Appearances: 404

Ratio: 0.59 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 171 in 309 games (0.55 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 34 goals in 56 games (0.61 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 28 goals in 33 games (0.85 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 46 goals in 42 games (1963-64)

Hat-tricks: 18

First goal: August 18, 1962 (vs. West Bromwich Albion)

Last goal: August 12, 1972 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Awards:



Football League First Division titles: 2 (1964-65, 1966-67)

2 (1964-65, 1966-67)

FA Cups: 1 (1962-63)

1 (1962-63)

Charity Shield: 2 (1965, 1967)

2 (1965, 1967)

European Cups: 1 (1967-68)

1 (1967-68)

Ballon d'Or: 1 (1964)

1 (1964)

European top goalscorer: 1 (1968-69)

1 (1968-69)

Man United Top Goalscorer (league): 4 (1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1966-67)



© Imago

Goals: 211

Appearances: 424

Ratio: 0.50 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 182 in 380 games (0.48 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 26 goals in 42 games (0.62 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 30 goals in 41 games (1951-52)

Hat-tricks: 12

Last goal: October 30, 1954 (vs. Everton)

Awards:



Football League First Division titles: 1 (1951-52)

1 (1951-52)

FA Cups: 1 (1947-48)

1 (1947-48)

Community Shield: 1 (1952)



© Imago

Goals: 179

Appearances: 293

Ratio: 0.61 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 159 in 259 games (0.61 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: Five goals in 18 games (0.28 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 32 goals in 39 games (1959-60)

Hat-tricks: Nine

First goal: April 18, 1953 (vs. West Bromwich Albion)

Last goal: November 11, 1961 (vs. Leicester City)

Awards:



Football League First Division titles: 2 (1955-56, 1956-57)

2 (1955-56, 1956-57)

Charity Shield: 2 (1956-1957)

2 (1956-1957)

European top goalscorer: 1 (1956-57)

1 (1956-57)

Football League First Division top goalscorer: 1 (1959-60)

1 (1959-60)

Man United Top Goalscorer (league): 2 (1958-59, 1959-60)



© Imago

Goals: 179

Appearances: 470

Ratio: 0.38 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 137 in 361 games (0.38 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 21 goals in 46 games (0.46 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Nine goals in 25 games (0.36 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 11 goals in 34 games (0.32 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 32 goals in 53 games (1967-68)

Hat-tricks: Four

First goal: December 28, 1963 (vs. Burnley)

Last goal: December 15, 1973 (vs. Coventry City)

Awards:



Football League First Division titles: 2 (1964-65, 1966-67)

2 (1964-65, 1966-67)

Charity Shield: 2 (1965, 1967)

2 (1965, 1967)

European Cups: 1 (1967-68)

1 (1967-68)

Football League First Division top goalscorer: 1 (1967-68)

1 (1967-68)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 1 (1967-68)

1 (1967-68)

Ballon d'Or: 1 (1968)

1 (1968)

Man United Top Goalscorer (league): 5 (1967-68, 1968-69, 1969-70, 1970-71, 1971-72)



© Imago

Goals: 168

Appearances: 510

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 158 in 481 games (0.33 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 10 goals in 29 games (0.34 goals per game)

Goals: 168

Appearances: 963

Ratio: 0.17 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 114 in 672 games (0.17 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 74 games (0.17 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 41 games (0.29 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 29 goals in 157 games (0.18 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 17 goals in 58 games (1993-94)

Hat-tricks: 0

First goal: May 3, 1991 (vs. Manchester City)

Last goal: February 23, 2013 (vs. Queens Park Rangers)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 13 (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-1999, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

13 (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-1999, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13)

FA Cups: 4 (1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04)

4 (1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04)

League Cups: 4 (1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10)

4 (1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10)

Community Shield: 9 (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013)

9 (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013)

Champions League: 2 (1998-99, 2007-08)

2 (1998-99, 2007-08)

UEFA Super Cup: 1 (1991)

1 (1991)

Intercontinental Cup: 1 (1999)

1 (1999)

Club World Cup: 1 (2008)

1 (2008)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2 (1991-92, 1992-93)

2 (1991-92, 1992-93)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 1 (2008-09)

1 (2008-09)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 6 (1992-93, 1997-98, 2000-01, 2001-02, 2006-07, 2008-09)



© Imago

Goals: 163

Appearances: 467

Ratio: 0.35 goals per game

League goals/appearances:

120 in 343 games (0.35 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 17 goals in 46 games (0.37 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 16 goals in 38 games (0.42 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: Nine goals in 33 games (0.27 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 22 goals in 54 games (1993-94)

Hat-tricks: Four First goal: March 10, 1984 (vs. Leicester City)

Last goal: March 21, 1995 (vs. Arsenal)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 2 (1992-93, 1993-94)

2 (1992-93, 1993-94)

FA Cups: 3 (1984-85, 1989-90, 1993-94)

3 (1984-85, 1989-90, 1993-94)

League Cups: 1 (1991-92)

1 (1991-92)

Charity Shield: 3 (1990, 1993, 1994)

3 (1990, 1993, 1994)

European Cup Winners' Cup: 1 (1990-91)

1 (1990-91)

European Super Cup: 1 (1991)

1 (1991)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 1 (1984-85)

1 (1984-85)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2 (1988-89, 1990-91)

2 (1988-89, 1990-91)

PFA First Division Team of the Year: 4 (1985-86, 1988-89, 1990-91, 1991-92)

4 (1985-86, 1988-89, 1990-91, 1991-92)

Man United Top Goalscorer (league): 5 (1984-85, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1989-90, 1992-93)



© Reuters

Goals: 155

Appearances: 718

Ratio: 0.22 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 107 in 499 games (0.21 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 13 goals in 49 games (0.27 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Nine goals in 21 games (0.43 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 26 goals in 134 games (0.19 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 20 goals in 52 games (2002-03)

Hat-tricks: Two

First goal: September 20, 1994 (vs. Port Vale)

Last goal: September 15, 2012 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Awards: