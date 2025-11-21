Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League table, two points behind third-placed Chelsea, while the Toffees occupy 13th position in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Everton kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Man United vs. Everton being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home stadium, Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won four and lost one of their five home Premier League matches this season, while Everton have picked up four points from their five games on their travels.

Everton lost 4-0 at Old Trafford in the corresponding match last season, and they have not managed to overcome the 20-time English champions away from home since December 2013.

How to watch Man United vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Man United vs. Everton: What's the story?

Man United are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, but they will be keen to return to winning ways on Monday following successive draws with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have been strong at home this term, picking up 12 points from an available 15, and they are only three points off third spot heading into a crucial run of matches before the end of the year.

Man United have won six of their last seven games against Everton, remaining unbeaten in the process, and they will be coming up against a Toffees side that have lost two of their last four league matches.

That said, David Moyes's side have collected four points from their last two games, including a 2-0 success over Fulham before the November international break.

The Merseyside club would join Man United on 18 points if they were able to triumph in this match.

