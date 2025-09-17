Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they continue their 2025-26 campaign against Chelsea in gameweek five.

The Red Devils, who are 14th in the Premier League table, will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, while fifth-placed Chelsea drew 2-2 with Brentford last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home stadium, Old Trafford.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the corresponding Premier League match last season, with Moises Caicedo scoring for the Blues after Bruno Fernandes had made the breakthrough from the penalty spot.

Chelsea's last away league win over Man United came back in May 2013.

How to watch Man United vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:20pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Man United and Chelsea?

There is simply no downplaying the importance of this match to Man United, with head coach Ruben Amorim once again in need of another positive result following the Manchester derby.

A defeat for the Red Devils would increase the pressure on Amorim, and it would mean four losses from six matches in all competitions at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, struggled in their 2-2 draw with Brentford last time out, and the Blues will be looking to show that they are potential outsiders for the Premier League title this season.

