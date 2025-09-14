Sports Mole looks at the most impressive records and statistics from Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 40 years old, but there are no signs that the legendary striker's goalscoring prowess is diminishing.

One of the best players to have ever taken to the field, Ronaldo's stunning career started at Sporting Lisbon, with his first-team debut coming at the age of 17, and 23 years later, he is still producing incredible performances.

Ronaldo has a staggering record of 943 goals and 302 assists in 1,290 matches, winning 33 trophies in the process, and with no plans to retire, it is not impossible to imagine him hitting 1,000 goals before hanging up his boots.

Early promise with Sporting led to Manchester United signing him in 2003, spending six years at Old Trafford, before making the move to Real Madrid, where he would score a stunning 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, spending three years with the Italian team before returning to Man United, but it was not a particularly happy second spell at Old Trafford, and he went on to join Al-Nassr after leaving the Red Devils by mutual consent.

The 40-year-old's future was uncertain earlier this year, but he ended up extending his Al-Nassr contract for another season and may even represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides a list of the most impressive records and statistics from his incredible career.

© Imago

Top goalscorer of all time: 943

Most goals after turning 30: 474

Top goalscorer in men's international football: 141

Most appearances in men's international football: 223

Most UEFA club competition appearances: 197

Most UEFA Champions League appearances: 183

Most UEFA club competition goals: 145

Most UEFA Champions League goals: 140

Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 in 2013-14

Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout rounds: 67

UEFA Champions League top goalscorer: 2007-08, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

Most UEFA Champions League final wins: Five

Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals

Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games

The first player to score 10 or more UEFA Champions League goals for three different clubs

The only player to score in all six UEFA Champions League group games in a single season

Most goals scored from penalty kicks in UEFA Champions League history: 19

Most goals scored from direct free kicks in UEFA Champions League history: 12

First player to score a hat-trick in consecutive Champions League knockout matches

Most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals: 25

Most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals: 13

Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)

Most European Championship final tournaments: 6

Most European Championship final tournament appearances: 30

Most European Championship appearances (including qualifiers): 74

Most European Championship finals goals: 14

Most European Championship goals (including qualifiers): 55

Most European Championship final tournaments scored in: 5 (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Only player to score three goals at multiple European Championships: 2012, 2016, 2020

Only player to score at five World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup 33 years, 130 days

Most hat-tricks for national team: 10

Most different national teams scored against: 48

Most recorded assists for the Portugal national team: 45

Youngest player to reach 100 caps: 27 years, 8 months and 11 days

Most goals scored in the Club World Cup: 7

First male player to score ten hat-tricks in men's international football

Most European Championship and World Cup finals appearances combined: 52

Most European Championship and World Cup finals goals combined: 22

© Imago

Most assists at European Championship finals tournaments: 7

Portugal's youngest goalscorer at a World Cup: 21 years and 132 days

Portugal's oldest goalscorer at a World Cup: 37 years and 292 days

Most international goals in a calendar year: 32 in 2017

Real Madrid's record goalscorer: 450

Most goals by any Real Madrid player in a single season: 61 in 2014-15

Real Madrid's leading scorer in La Liga: 312

Fastest La Liga player to score 150 league goals: 140 matches

Fastest La Liga player to score 200 league goals: 178 matches

Fastest La Liga player to score 300 league goals: 286 matches

Most goals scored in Madrid Derby matches: 22

Most goals for Real Madrid in El Clasico: 18

First player to score in six consecutive Clasicos

Most teams scored against in a La Liga season: 19

Most La Liga hat-tricks in a season: 8

First player to win both the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season: 2007-08.

Most goals in a 38-game Premier League season for Man United: 31

Fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals: Achieved in 61 matches

The first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A

The first player to score 30 or more goals in a single season in three of Europe's top five leagues

Most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season: 35

Most headed goals: 156