Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, the Sports Mole team picks their winners for the blockbuster battle.

Manchester United will be bidding to inflict a fourth straight defeat on Liverpool when Ruben Amorim's side make the trip to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot's Premier League champions have lost their last two in the league against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, in addition to a Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Liverpool remain second in the Premier League table, though, only one point off the leaders Arsenal, and they will be the favourites to overcome 10th-placed Man United in Sunday's showdown between the bitter rivals in England's top flight.

Here, the Sports Mole team gives their predictions for Sunday's Premier League main event at Anfield.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Liverpool

Given the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs over recent years, Liverpool fans have found themselves licking their lips over Man United visits lately, but there will be more of an air of trepidation around this one.

Slot's side have not been good this season. A 'perfect' start - at least as far as results were concerned - may have taken attention away from their generally sub-par performances in those games, but now that the losses have started to arrive - three in a row before the international break - the hard questions are beginning to be asked.

Liverpool are still second in the Premier League table, but performance-wise that is still probably a false position given the overall standard of their performances, so they need to improve, and quickly. Whereas late goals were their party trick in the opening weeks of the season, now they are finding themselves on the wrong end of them, and that needs to change.

On the bright side, things could always be worse, and Liverpool fans need only look across to Sunday's visitors for proof of that. It is difficult to back Ruben Amorim's side in any match at the moment, yet alone away to the champions - and if any fixture should jolt the Liverpool players back into action, it should be this one.

Admittedly, Man United have raised their game in a number of big matches over recent years - they've only lost one of their last five meetings with Liverpool, for example - and there hasn't been a more opportune time to face Liverpool at Anfield for a while, so Amorim's side coming away from Merseyside with something seems a lot more feasible now than it would have even a month ago.

However, I have to plump for Liverpool; it may not be another 7-0 obliteration as we saw a couple of years ago, but I'm still expecting a very welcome and sorely needed victory for the champions.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Draw

Liverpool were winning games early this season without playing well, and that has now caught up with them.

Three defeats on the spin is worrying for Slot, and Man United can take advantage of the weaknesses that undoubtedly exist in the Liverpool team, with their defence being one of them.

It has not been the start to the season that Man United head coach Amorim would have been hoping for, but you do get the feeling that a huge result is coming for the Portuguese.

Man United were solid against Sunderland last time out, and if Senne Lammens can enjoy another strong afternoon between the sticks, then the visitors have the firepower to cause Liverpool issues.

Benjamin Sesko has scored in back-to-back matches, while Bryan Mbeumo has had a strong start to his Red Devils career, and the Cameroonian could cause the hosts a lot of problems this weekend.

As much as I want to, it is tough to back Man United to win on Sunday, but I do believe that the 20-time English champions will be able to secure a share of the spoils against a vulnerable Liverpool.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Liverpool

Strange and unexpected things have happened between Liverpool and Man United over the years, and the Reds' unforeseen downturn in fortunes adds another layer of intrigue to Sunday's main event, where neither side should come away unscathed.

However, taking the Anfield factor and Man United's atrocious away form into account, Liverpool - who saw the international break come at the perfect time - should overwhelm Amorim's unconvincing charges to potentially kickstart an autumn renaissance.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - Liverpool

Liverpool may be coming into this weekend's clash on the back of three consecutive defeats, but based on his press conference, Slot has been poring over his side's performances during the international break and is sure to make tweaks on Sunday.

The Reds have also scored late goals in the majority of their games this season - even doing so in their loss against Crystal Palace - a trait that could be vital in what is sure to be a hard-fought contest between bitter rivals at Anfield.

