Manchester United's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United's 2025-26 Premier League campaign will be one of the biggest in their history, as the club look to put a disastrous 2024-25 season behind them.

The Red Devils finished down in 15th spot in last season's Premier League table, so there will be no European football at Old Trafford in the coming season.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's full Premier League fixture list for the coming season, and there is a cracker for the 20-time English champions on the opening weekend.

When are Man United's biggest games in 2025-26?

August 17, 2025: Arsenal (h)

Matches against Arsenal are always important, but the fact that Man United will tackle the Gunners on the opening weekend of the new campaign makes this an even bigger affair.

A positive performance and a strong result would leave the club's supporters hopeful about the season ahead, but a poor display and result would spell more gloom for the Red Devils.

It is a simply gigantic football match on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

September 13, 2025: Man City (a)

Man United's first taste of derby action during the 2025-26 campaign will take place at the Etihad Stadium on September 13, and Man City will be looking for revenge.

Indeed, the Red Devils recorded a 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture during the 2024-25 season, and Man City will be expecting to improve next term after an underwhelming season.

The reverse game at Old Trafford will take place in the middle of January.

October 18, 2025: Liverpool (a)

Man United's first game against Liverpool during the 2024-25 campaign will take place at Anfield on October 18.

The Red Devils had to watch their bitter rivals storm to the Premier League title last season, and they will be looking to get closer to the Merseyside giants during the coming campaign.

The reverse game at Old Trafford will then take place at the start of May.

Man United 2025-26 key dates

August 17, 2025: vs. Arsenal (h)

September 13, 2025: vs. Man City (a)

October 18, 2025: vs. Liverpool (a)

January 17, 2026: vs. Man City (h)

March 22, 2026: EFL Cup final

May 02, 2026: vs. Liverpool (h)

May 16, 2026: FA Cup final

Man United 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

17: Arsenal (h)

23: Fulham (a)

30: Burnley (h)

September

13: Man City (a)

20: Chelsea (h)

27: Brentford (a)

October

04: Sunderland (h)

18: Liverpool (a)

25: Brighton (h)

November

01: Forest (a)

08: Tottenham (a)

22: Everton (h)

29: Palace (a)

December

03: West Ham (h)

06: Wolves (a)

13: Bournemouth (h)

20: Villa (a)

27: Newcastle (h)

30: Wolves (h)

January

03: Leeds (a)

07: Burnley (a)

17: Man City (h)

24: Arsenal (a)

31: Fulham (h)

February

07: Tottenham (h)

11: West Ham (a)

21: Everton (a)

28: Palace (h)

March

04: Newcastle (a)

14: Villa (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

April

11: Leeds (h)

18: Chelsea (a)

25: Brentford (h)

May

02: Liverpool (h)

09: Sunderland (a)

17: Forest (h)

24: Brighton (a)