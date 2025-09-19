On-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford says that he is becoming "a better player" at Barcelona following his brace against Newcastle United.

Marcus Rashford has said that he is becoming "a better player" at Barcelona, with the England international netting a brace for the Catalan giants against Newcastle United in the Champions League on Thursday night.

The on-loan Manchester United attacker got off the mark in terms of goals for the La Liga champions with a brilliant brace at St James' Park, heading a Jules Kounde cross into the back of the net to make it 1-0, before scoring a thunderbolt from distance to double the away team's advantage.

Rashford is only on loan at Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit have the chance to sign him on a permanent basis from Man United for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m) next summer.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim decided shortly after his arrival at Old Trafford that Rashford was not in his plans, criticising the player's application and work-rate.

The forward has said that he is becoming "a better player" at Barcelona, and he hailed the Catalan club's head coach Flick for helping him since his arrival at Camp Nou.

Rashford: 'Barcelona are making me a better player'

"I'm learning a lot, it's a new style of football," he told TNT Sports. "But it's making me a better player. Honestly, it's an amazing experience.

"I've always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, every player my age has watched them play, it's amazing football."

Addressing the role of Barcelona head coach Flick, he continued: "He's very important. I feel the confidence he's given me. I knew he was a top manager before I arrived here, but to work with him is a pleasure.

I hope the good relationship will continue for the rest of the season.

"For sure, everybody dreams of winning the Champions League. Now I'm at Barcelona, the dream is with Barcelona. I hope we can win the tournament, there's some very good confidence. Hopefully we can go game by game and keep improving as a team."

Flick hails "outstanding" Rashford after European brace

Meanwhile, Flick told reporters: "When we got this chance, it was ok, we have to do it. I spoke with him before everything went the right way.

"I said: 'I want to have you in my team'. For me, he's an outstanding player. Also the team helps him a lot.

"We controlled the match a lot with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, it's not easy to press us. That gives the striker the opportunity to find the right spaces behind the opponent's last line and in front.

"He had this strength that he can use. His speed, his control with the ball and his finishing is unbelievable."

Rashford made history on Thursday, becoming the first Barcelona player to score a brace on his away debut in the Champions League, while he became the first Barcelona player to turn out for the Catalan side against an English opponent in the Champions League.

No Data Analysis info