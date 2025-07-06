Manchester City reportedly move ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign a new right-back who is available for just €25m (£21.6m) this summer.

Manchester City have reportedly moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Citizens made an aggressive start to the summer transfer window, with in excess of £100m spend on four players who were added to their FIFA Club World Cup squad.

Pep Guardiola’s men were eliminated in the last 16 by Al-Hilal and they have now been given a month-long break to rest and recuperate ahead of the new season.

In the meantime, Man City are believed to be on the lookout for a new right-back, with Kyle Walker having now completed a permanent transfer to newly-promoted Burnley, ending his eight-year association with the Citizens.

Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento is thought to be Man City’s top target, but they are currently not prepared to meet the Magpies’ £80m asking price for the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Cut-price Dumfries deal ‘too good to pass up’ for Man City

Man City have seemingly turned their attention to a much cheaper alternative, as Football Transfers claims that they have initiated talks with Inter over a deal to sign Dumfries, who has been earmarked as an ‘ideal transfer market opportunity’.

The report adds that Guardiola’s side have an excellent relationship with the 29-year-old’s agent and they are currently in the process of exploring the willingness of the Netherlands international to complete a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Dumfries still has three years remaining on his contract at San Siro, but it is said to include a €25m (£21.6m) release clause that is due to expire on July 15, and the Citizens see this deal as being ‘too good to pass up’.

La Liga champions Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Dumfries, but a separate report from El Nacional claims that Man City are now in pole position to sign the right-back having already entered negotiations over a summer transfer.

It is also claimed that Dumfries is ‘deeply disappointed’ at Inter and is considering leaving San Siro after raising questions over the club’s project going forward following the departure of head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Dumfries facing uncertain Inter future as Dutch link-up at Man City emerges

Since joining Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Dumfries has established himself as one Europe’s best attack-minded right-backs, primarily operating as a wing-back for the Nerazzurri.

The powerful 6ft 2in Dutchman has contributed to 48 goals in 179 appearances for Inter across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and registering 26 assists.

Dumfries, who found the net 11 times and registered six assists in 47 games last season, has won five trophies during his time at San Siro, including the 2023-24 Serie A title, while he has also lost two Champions League finals, including the 2023 showpiece against Man City.

The potential arrival of Dumfries at Man City would see him link up with fellow Dutchman Nathan Ake and new signing Tijjani Reijnders, who joined from AC Milan for an initial £46.5m last month.

Dumfries would expect to feature regularly as a right-back should he join Guardiola’s side, competing with Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes for regular starts.