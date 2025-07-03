La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly planning to step up their interest in a Serie A defender who is available for €25m.

Barcelona are reportedly planning to step up their interest in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Amidst ongoing uncertainty over the club’s financial position, head coach Hansi Flick remains keen to strengthen his squad after steering the Catalan giants to the La Liga title last season.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia became Barca’s first summer signing from Espanyol for €25m last month, while Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams is believed to be one of their primary targets.

The addition of a new right-back could also be on the cards ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with Fichajes reporting that Barcelona have 'reactivated their interest' in Netherlands international Dumfries.

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Barca have been showing an interest in the 29-year-old in recent months, but they are yet to table a formal proposal or make an official approach.

Dumfries still has three years remaining on his Inter contract, but it is said to include a €25m (£21.6m) release clause which is valid until mid-July and must be paid outright should interested clubs come calling.

Speculation over Dumfries’s future at Inter intensified earlier this week when it was reported that he has agreed to switch representatives and link up with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Although Jules Kounde has established himself as a first-team regular at Barca, chipping in with four goals and eight assists in 53 games last season, it is understood that Flick is keen to bolster his squad with an attack-minded right-back alternative.

Ronald Araujo, Hector Fort and Eric Garcia have all experienced spells on the right side of defence, but none of the trio possess the same attacking characteristics as Inter star Dumfries, who is widely regarded as one Europe’s best right wing-backs.

Since joining Inter in 2021, Dumfries has contributed to 48 goals in 179 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and registering 26 assists.

Barca discovered Dumfries’s attacking quality the hard way

The former PSV Eindhoven man found the net 11 times and provided six assists in 47 matches last season, recording two goals and three assists against Barcelona in Inter’s enthralling 7-6 win over two legs in the Champions League semi-finals.

Dumfries and Inter went on to lose in the Champions League final for the second time in three years, but the Dutchman has nevertheless won five trophies during his time at San Siro, including the 2023-24 Serie A title.