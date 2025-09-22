Manchester City's "dogged" performance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal represented “another step in the right direction” for Pep Guardiola’s side, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

Manchester City's performance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal represented “another step in the right direction” for Pep Guardiola’s side, Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole.

After easing to a 3-0 win in the Manchester derby shortly before beating Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League, Man City were on the cusp of claiming maximum points at the Emirates Stadium until Gabriel Martinelli scored a 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Erling Haaland had initially given Man City the lead with a superb counter-attacking goal in the ninth minute, before Guardiola’s side found themselves defending for large periods in North London and concluded the match with only 32.8% possession - the lowest figure for a team the Catalan has coached in 601 league games across his illustrious career.

Guardiola acknowledged after the match that his team were “incredibly tired” and that two tough games against Napoli and Arsenal, with only two days rest in between, had taken a toll on his players.

This was one of the reasons why Guardiola opted to surprisingly deploy a defensive 5-5 formation after withdrawing Haaland in the final 15 minutes, with City attempting to stifle Arsenal’s threat in the final third and avoid being exposed whilst pressing the Gunners.

Man City's "dogged defensive resilience" compared to “flimsy” side of last season

Although Guardiola’s ‘park-the-bus’ tactics ultimately did not work to full effect as his City side drop two points at the death, McInerney was ‘encouraged’ by the manner in which the Citizens defended and believes that Guardiola’s “pragmatism” should be commended, taking into account the makeup of his new-look squad.

“I think the fact that it was a late equaliser makes it sting an awful lot more... the pain of the late equaliser definitely took the gloss off the performance a little bit,” McInerney admitted to Sports Mole.

“But it didn't change what the performance was, in my opinion, which was an admission of deficiencies in places, but also a show of strength in other areas and probably a very necessary step towards where Manchester City are heading right now.

“I feel Arsenal are a better side than Manchester City right now for various reasons. City are in a massive period of transition... this City side is one in flux. Arsenal [have] new players, of course, but they have a much more stable, structure to their side and how they play.

“I was nervous that this game was going to be a month too soon for Manchester City, but what I felt was that this was another step in the right direction for City. It wasn't a performance full of vigour and zest and creativity and flair. In fact, it was something I haven't seen from City for an awful long time - just dogged defensive resilience.

“City's main problem over the past year has been, for want of a better phrase, a lack of spine. It really has. It's been a really flimsy Man City side and it's been unrecognisable from the dogged, brilliant side that we saw in the treble season - which was only a couple of years ago now - but that was a side built on ability and also just stubborn defensive awkwardness. Strong, fierce, organised, structured.

Guardiola has shown “pragmatism you need to be a great manager”

“I'm not saying this [current] side is anywhere near that level, it clearly isn't, but defensively we showed signs of that again. As much as I want to see City keep the ball, I don't think we can yet to the level. I just think we can't.

“So seeing another side to City, one that can actually band together and keep that focus - it was only focus for 93 minutes, unfortunately, we switched off a little bit (for the equaliser) - but keep that focus with such a new side and so many changes, I found it really encouraging.”

McInerney added: “We've shown a different way to play and you have to also look at the context of the game. Two-and-a-half days to prepare for the game, Arsenal had five days. It sounds like an excuse, but it is a matter of fact.

“If you'd told me a week ago that we'd be sat here with seven points from nine [available] - across two different competitions - I would have absolutely bitten your hand off for that. That's a really good return from where City are.

“And each game has shown different aspects of why this City side are moving in the right direction. Three unchanged lineups, a real sense of unity amongst the side - and I know it was weird to see City essentially park the bus - Pep parking the bus is just a mental headline, but he did that by his own admission as well afterwards.

“But that's the pragmatism you need to be a great manager and seeing Guardiola do that. I actually like it because if he was willing to do that, what else is he willing to do? If he's willing to throw his entire principles out the window - though, we're not sure he is, I think he's just accepting right now that we have limitations - but it means he's very aware of where the sides are.

Man City “in a good place” despite Arsenal draw

“He said afterwards we're lacking a bit in the counter-press, we're lacking in the build-up, but he really loved to see the team spirit and that's what you wanted to see. He wants to see the teammates working for each other.

“He wants to see them enjoying the football, and importantly for me, I wanted to see them enjoy defending again. I've not looked at them that way since [Ruben] Dias came into the side and City found a spine again a few years back, and Dias looked like he taught John Stones to remember how to enjoy defending.

“To me, [Gianluigi] Donnarumma's influence could not be underestimated, because that backline is enjoying defending and they're all patting each other's backs and slapping each other's arses and big old bromance hugs, but that is a good sign.

“I think it's easy to sit there and [say we have lost two points] in the last minute, but when you look at the context of everything, I actually think City will be in a good place today, and I think rightfully so.

“I don't think we can get caught down in the weeds too much about how they equalised. I think we have to look at the positives and I think there's plenty to take given where City were just a week ago to where they are now.”

“Frustrated” Arsenal “won't be happy” with point from Man City draw

Discussing whether securing a point was more valuable for Man City than Arsenal, McInerney said: “I think most City fans will take a point at Arsenal. Liverpool are five points clear, and I know we're now eight points behind which is ridiculous, but ultimately Arsenal won't be happy that they couldn't really break down City at home.

“Technically they did (after scoring an equaliser) but we had them at arm’s length easy, until the only mistake we made all game defensively... 93rd minute of the game, they just made a mistake and it took a sublime goal, a world-class finish and a world-class through-ball. They'll take that, but largely we frustrated them and I don't think they'll be happy about it.”

He added: “It's just almost a necessary evil to accept that there are limitations right now. I actually quite admired the balls of it for City to actually go ‘well, we’ll try and keep the ball, but other than that, you're just not going to get past us.

“It's a rare side you see for City, but I think they'll take a lot of pride from that, because it was a dig-in-and-do-the-job kind of thing. The players will obviously be disappointed for dropping two points, but they didn't look disappointed in their attitude and in themselves as a team.

“As much as it's a negative that Arsenal kept more of the ball, I don't think we ever felt like we were out of the game. I can sit there and say that with honesty. I'm not just saying that with blue tinted specs. I just felt like City were reasonably comfortable.

“It showed a new side [to City]. It's surprising, but maybe not because Pep seemed to accept it.”

> Click this link to view and listen to the full discussion

No Data Analysis info