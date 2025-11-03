Manchester City starlet Nico O’Reilly has all the attributes to be considered a “perfect” full-back for Pep Guardiola’s side, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

Manchester City starlet Nico O’Reilly has all the attributes to be considered a “perfect” full-back for Pep Guardiola’s side, Citizens expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has developed into a first-team regular for Man City since breaking into the senior side almost 12 months ago, making his first real impact in an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Bournemouth at the beginning of this year.

O’Reilly was also influential against the Cherries last weekend, as he scored Man City’s third goal in a 3-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to help the Citizens leapfrog their opponents into second place in the table.

Guardiola’s team have never lost a Premier League game in which O’Reilly has started (12 - W10 D2) since his full debut in the top flight in February, and the highly-rated youngster continues to go from strength to strength whilst operating at left-back, despite featuring regularly as an attacking midfielder at academy level.

O’Reilly recently signed a new long-term contract at the Etihad and his impressive form was rewarded with a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for October’s international break, although he is still waiting to earn his first senior cap.

Man City’s No.33 has taken advantage of Josko Gvardiol switching to centre-back and new recruit Rayan Ait-Nouri struggling with injury at the start of the season, following his transfer from Wolves in the summer.

Will Ait-Nouri struggle to displace “remarkably consistent” O’Reilly at left-back?

Discussing the form or O’Reilly and how difficult it could be for Ait-Nouri to force his way back into Man City’s lineup, McInerney told Sports Mole: “[Ait-Nouri] must have felt he was walking into the City side. Obviously Gvardiol shunting back into the centre was very obviously going to happen and Ait-Nouri, for all intents and purposes, was a really smart signing.

“Statistically, he was slightly more impressive than [Milos] Kerkez who was one of the standout full-backs last season. It looked like he was going to be a really, really good player, and he still might be for what it's worth, very likely will be, in fact.

“But Nico O'Reilly, if you made a full-back for the Premier League in 2025, considering the physicality, the technical requirements, and even just the fact that you need homegrown players and all that kind of stuff, and one that maybe supports the team, you'd come up with Nico O'Reilly.

“That incredible stride he's got, the pace, the long legs, the way he covers up ground and gets forward, has that attacking instinct. But he's also 6ft 4in, which is ridiculous for a full-back.

“He’s surprised me how naturally aggressive he is in terms of the challenges, of winning his battles and winning his duels and so on - really good at that. He seems to be an absolute sponge for information. Clearly wants to learn.

“Physical, big, strong, technically smart and good, as you'd expect from a Manchester City academy graduate. He’s got an eye for goal, clearly, left-footed - that sounds weird to say that, but we've had right-footed left-backs, so he fits the role perfectly - and is remarkably consistent.

“Ridiculous” O’Reilly is ‘needed’ by Man City

“Nico O'Reilly just doesn't have bad games, and that's impressive when you're that young anyway, but to not have bad games... he doesn't have even average games, he just always had good games, and he's always offering something.”

McInerney added: “The sky's the limit for this guy. I am so impressed by how good he's become that I started to wonder, if him and Nico Gonzalez had played against Aston Villa (1-0 defeat), do we even win that game?

“[O’Reilly is] one of our most consistent players right now, and as good as he is, that's all great, then you add his height and physicality - it's ridiculous.

“The Premier League these days is so physical. The time you get on the ball is shrinking by the game because teams are so organised and so structured, and you have to be able to run and run and run. You have to be strong, you have to think quicker than ever and you need people like Nico O’Reilly.

“You need to be big, strong, technically brilliant footballers, which is so hard to find that, and City have just spawned one from the academy, who also happens to be a Manchester lad who loves the club. It's perfect!”

