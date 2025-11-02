Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden will set a new Citizens club record if he makes an appearance in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men return to their headquarters aiming to narrow the gap to leaders Arsenal, who strode to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday to move nine points clear of the Sky Blues.

The Citizens will return to second spot - a position currently occupied by opponents Bournemouth, who are two points better off in the Premier League table - should they prevail against Andoni Iraola's troops on Sunday.

City enter the scrap on the back of a 3-1 EFL Cup fourth-round success over Swansea City, who took the lead in Wales only to succumb to Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki.

Foden was given a 27-minute run-out off the bench in that contest, but the England international is now expected to return to the first XI in the Premier League, having started each of City's last six matches in the competition.

Phil Foden to achieve 200 Man City PL appearances in record time

However, Foden simply needs to get onto the pitch on Sunday to set a new record, as he is on 199 Premier League appearances and could become the youngest player in Man City's history to reach 200.

The playmaker is poised for his double-century at the age of 25 years and 158 days, and he would also become just the 15th player in Man City's history to play 200 Premier League matches for the club.

The only active Man City player to have played more top-flight games than Foden is Bernardo Silva (275), while David Silva boasts the Sky Blues' record for Premier League appearances with 309.

Guardiola was asked about Foden's potential milestone in his pre-game press conference, and the Catalan coach referenced the 25-year-old's age while paying tribute to his growth and development.

"It’s an honour for me to have seen these games close to him," Guardiola said. "The impact he’s made for the club of his heart, it’s a good milestone especially at his age, I’d say."

Foden has contributed 62 goals and 28 assists from his first 199 appearances in the Premier League, and the 25-year-old also boasts a stellar eight involvements from eight games against Bournemouth in all tournaments, five of his own and three assists.

Erling Haaland has wrongs to right in Man City vs. Bournemouth

Foden has given Bournemouth more trouble than Erling Haaland has down the years, and the latter will be out to right some wrongs when the Cherries pay a visit to Manchester this afternoon.

Haaland has scored just one Premier League goal against Bournemouth, netting against the Cherries in his debut campaign in 2022-23, but he has since drawn four successive blanks against the South Coast side in the top flight.

The Norway international has therefore scored just once in 439 minutes vs. Bournemouth in the top flight, his second-worst ratio against a single opponent in the competition after Newcastle United, whom he has one goal every 447 minutes against.

However, Haaland was on target in Man City's FA Cup quarter-final win over Andoni Iraola's side last season, before Guardiola's men lost to Crystal Palace in the final.