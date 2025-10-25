Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland could match a Sergio Aguero Premier League scoring record when the Citizens tackle Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland could match a Sergio Aguero Premier League scoring record when the Citizens tackle Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Scandinavian sensation has been in scintillating form for Pep Guardiola's side since the season began and is aiming to score for the 10th game running in a sky blue shirt.

Haaland made it nine consecutive Man City games with a goal in the club's 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal in midweek, while he comfortably leads the Premier League Golden Boot race with 11 top-flight goals to his name.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net in each of his last six Premier League appearances - netting nine goals in total in that time - and he has in fact only failed to score in one league match this term.

That blank came in City's home loss to Tottenham Hotspur in August, meaning that Haaland has struck in all four of his away matches against Arsenal, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erling Haaland bidding to match Sergio Aguero Man City record

The former Borussia Dortmund man also closed out the 2024-25 season with a goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage, meaning that he has scored in five straight Premier League away appearances.

Should Haaland also find the back of the net at Villa Park on Sunday, he will become just the second player to score in six successive Premier League away games for Man City after the legendary Aguero.

The 2011-12 title winner made the net bulge in a remarkable seven consecutive Premier League away games for the Citizens from March 2017 to August 2017, scoring on the road against Sunderland, Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Middlesbrough, Watford and Brighton.

While Haaland has been in tremendous form for club and country since the 2025-26 season kicked off, his personal record against Aston Villa suggests that it might be a tall order for the 25-year-old to join Aguero in that exclusive crowd.

Erling Haaland can join exclusive Premier League club in Villa showdown

Not only will a goal against Villa see Haaland draw level with Aguero in that sense, the ex-Molde sensation would also join another exclusive Premier League goalscoring crowd.

To date, only three players have ever scored in their team's first five away matches of a Premier League season, and Haaland is just one strike on Sunday away from becoming the fourth member of that elite party.

The first player to manage that notable feat was Thierry Henry, who bagged at least one goal in each of Arsenal's first five Premier League away matches of their title-winning 2001-02 campaign.

Mohamed Salah then followed suit for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season, two years before Jarrod Bowen struck in each of West Ham United's first five away contests in the 2023-24 campaign.

City enter Sunday's game three points worse off than Premier League leaders Arsenal, but they have fallen to defeat on each of their last two trips to Villa Park.

No Data Analysis info