Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Erling Haaland's record against the Lions.

Finding the net past every foe at present, Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland aims to add Aston Villa to his ever-growing list of 2025-26 victims in Sunday afternoon's Premier League encounter.

The Norway international struck for the ninth game running for the Citizens in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal, prior to which he scored his 10th and 11th Premier League goals of the season against Everton last weekend.

Should Haaland also register on Sunday, he will join Sergio Aguero as just the second City player to score in six successive Premier League away matches, but the statistics suggest that he might have a hard time doing that.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's record against Villa for Man City.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Aston Villa

Played: 4

Won: 1

Drawn: 1

Lost: 2

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

As Aston Villa only rejoined the European scene after Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City, the Scandinavian sensation has faced the Lions exclusively in domestic action for the Sky Blues.

However, Unai Emery's side have been one of the striker's least favourite opponents to face since his move to the Etihad, as his four games thus far have only brought one win, one goal and one assist, alongside a draw and two defeats.

Haaland started as he meant to continue against Aston Villa in the 2022-23 season, opening the scoring in the 50th minute of their clash at Villa Park, but Leon Bailey stole a point for Steven Gerrard's Lions in a 1-1 draw.

The City talisman made a contribution towards a triumph later that year, though, providing an assist for Ilkay Gundogan in a 3-1 home win, either side of goals from Rodri and Riyad Mahrez en route to the title.

That helper for Gundogan represents Haaland's most recent involvement against Aston Villa, though, as across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Premier League seasons, the striker only faced the West Midlands side twice and failed to come up with a goal or assist.

Haaland's powers were firstly nullified in a 1-0 Villa Park loss in December 2023, and he was an unused substitute when Guardiola's men pummelled the Lions 4-1 at home in April 2024 thanks to a Phil Foden hat-trick.

The ex-Dortmund man then experienced the worst kind of deja vu in the 2024-25 season, where he once again played the full 90 at Villa Park, failed to contribute and came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

Haaland was then forced to miss City's 2-1 revenge victory in April 2025 on account of an ankle problem, watching on helplessly as Matheus Nunes struck an injury-time winner for the Sky Blues.

No Data Analysis info