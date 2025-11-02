Manchester City and Bournemouth confirm their starting lineups for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden will become the youngest Manchester City player to reach 200 Premier League appearances after being named in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s clash against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens academy graduate - a six-time Premier League winner - arrives at this impressive tally at the age of 25 years and 158 days, beating the previous record holder Raheem Sterling at 26 years and 284 days.

Foden is one of eight players who has been recalled to Guardiola’s first XI following City’s midweek victory over Swansea (3-1) in the EFL Cup fourth round, with Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki - Man of the Match in South Wales - the only players to retain their starting spots.

While Gianluigi Donnarumma replaces James Trafford in goal, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly are also recalled to make up a four-man defence.

Rodri has made a welcome return to the substitutes' bench after missing the previous three matches with a hamstring injury. Gonzalez, meanwhile, will continue in the deep-lying midfield role.

Captain Bernardo Silva is set to operate on the right flank as Doku continues on the left, while both Doden and Cherki link up in attacking midfield roles in behind Erling Haaland, who is fit to lead the line.

More to follow...

No Data Analysis info