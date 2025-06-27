Man City transfer news: Citizens 'lining up' ambitious £77m swoop for Juventus star

Manchester City are reportedly lining up a bid to sign one of the key members of Igor Tudor's Juventus squad.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to table a €90m (£77m) bid for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

After ending the 2024-25 campaign with a trophy, Man City have moved quickly to bolster Pep Guardiola's squad in the summer transfer window.

The Citizens have already spent over £100m to recruit Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

The club's recruitment team will continue to scour the market for more additions while Guardiola's side competes at the Club World Cup in the USA.

Man City readying Yildiz bid

According to Fichajes, Man City are lining up a move for Yildiz after identifying the Juventus attacker as a potential target.

The report claims that the Citizens are determined to recruit the Turkey international and are now ready to formalise their interest with a transfer bid.

The Premier League side are willing to come to the negotiating table with a €90m (£77m) offer for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

As a result of his lengthy deal, Juventus are under no immediate pressure to sanction Yildiz's departure this summer.

The Italian giants are expected to do everything they can to keep the 20-year-old, meaning it would likely take a significant bid for them to consider a sale.

Who is Kenan Yildiz?

Yildiz joined the Juventus youth system in 2022 from Bayern Munich, before he made his Serie A debut the following year.

The highly-rated talent has gone on to establish himself in the first-team set up, netting 16 goals and providing 10 assists in 83 competitive appearances.

Yildiz was particularly impressive in the 2024-25 campaign, netting 12 goals and contributing nine assists in 51 matches, helping Juventus achieve Champions League qualification via a fourth-place finish.

The youngster has showcased his versatility during his time with the Old Lady, having proven he can play on either flank and as a number 10.

Man City were given a demonstration of Yildiz's talents when he came off the bench in Thursday's Club World Cup clash, providing an incisive assist for Dusan Vlahovic to score in the closing stages.

Yildiz may have come out on the wrong side of the 5-2 defeat, but he has now registered five goal contributions in three appearances at the Club World Cup, offering a glimpse into why he could be a target for Man City.