Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will make changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round trip to Huddersfield Town.

The Catalan coach uncharacteristically named an unchanged lineup for the third successive game for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League, following victories over Manchester United and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium.

Only twice previously has Guardiola named the same first XI for three matches in a row during his time as Citizens boss, previously doing so in August 2021 and October 2017.

Man City are now gearing up for what is, on paper, a favourable fixture in the EFL Cup against League One outfit Huddersfield, who have won only one of their four league games, but they did beat Sunderland on penalties in the EFL Cup second round.

The Citizens have won five and drawn one of their last six meetings with Huddersfield, scoring at least five goals in three of those victories, and ahead of Wednesday’s clash at the John Smith’s Stadium, Guardiola has provided a fresh team news update.

Haaland a fitness doubt for Huddersfield as Guardiola confirms changes

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said: “Tomorrow we are not going to play the same starting eleven as the last three games, that’s for sure.

“I said many times in the Carabao Cup, we respect this competition, because we won it four times, but the problem is arriving to it with no injuries, but we arrive with injuries.

“So it’s a chance for academy players to play. The priority is Burnley, Monaco and Brentford. It would have been perfect for Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Omar [Marmoush], but they are not able to play because they are injured. It is what it is. We will try to compete and go through.”

Guardiola has said that he hopes to have leading marksman Erling Haaland ready for Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Burnley, suggesting that the Norwegian could be rested against Huddersfield.

Haaland has made a prolific start to the new season, scoring seven goals in just six matches for Man City in all competitions, including the opener against Arsenal before he was withdrawn in the 75th minute.

“[Haaland was in] recovery yesterday, he didn’t train,” Guardiola told reporters. “Today I didn’t see him or the rest of the players yet, but hopefully he can be [back] for the next weekend.”

Should Guardiola not select Haaland in his starting lineup, Oscar Bobb has been tipped to lead Man City's attack on Wednesday, while as many as five other attacking options could be considered by the Catalan.

On City’s busy fixture schedule, Guardiola added: “It’s been such a demanding week, the last game especially and sometimes the players have problems, but I think we will be fine next weekend, I hope so.”

Guardiola issues fresh update on Phillips at Man City

Meanwhile, Guardiola has provided a fresh update on Kalvin Phillips’s situation at Man City, with the midfielder having now returned to training after recovering from Achilles surgery over the summer.

Phillips, who has not played for the Citizens sinc 2023, fell out of favour under Guardiola and was loaned out to West Ham United before sending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Ipswich Town, where he made 19 Premier League appearances for a side who suffered relegation.

The 29-year-old is not available to feature against Huddersfield, as Guardiola has confirmed that he is currently in London to attend the birth of his second child.

"He's going to be a father for the second time so he will be in London,” said Guardiola. “He will train with us then we will see."

It remains to be seen whether Phillips has a future at Man City under Guardiola and whether the 31-cap England international will be in contention to earn a place in the matchday squad against Burnley on Saturday.

