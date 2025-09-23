Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is backed to start in Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round tie at Huddersfield Town, but there are six possible attacking alternatives if the Norwegian is given a rest, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

Haaland has made a prolific start to the 2025-26 campaign for club and country, scoring a remarkable 13 goals in just eight appearances, including six Premier League strikes in five matches for Man City.

The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet once again last weekend, as he netted a superb opener in the Citizens’ 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal in which Pep Guardiola’s side conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser at the Emirates Stadium.

Across all competitions so far this season, only Tijjani Reijnders (530) has played more minutes for Man City than Haaland (496), who has been tipped to begin as a substitute when the Citizens face League One outfit Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

McInerney feels that Haaland may retain his place in the first XI, though, telling Sports Mole: “I think Haaland will start anyway. I just wouldn't be surprised.

“I think Haaland might just start. He's Haaland and he'll play 45 minutes then come off, or it might be the other way around where he comes on at half time.

“When you look at the best in the game, like [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, they were never rested, they just kept playing and playing and playing, because they like to score goals. Haaland seems to be cut from a very similar cloth.

“Touch wood right now, largely at City he's been pretty good with injuries. He’s had a couple of spells [out], but his injury records have been pretty decent and he looks focused. I would not be surprised at all if he started. Having said that, I also wouldn't be surprised if he's on the bench.”

Bobb tipped to lead Man City attack if Haaland is rested

Should Guardiola decide to rest his leading marksman, McInerney believes that Haaland's Norwegian compatriot Oscar Bobb is the most likely candidate to start as a false nine on Wednesday, aware that Omar Marmoush is still sidelined through injury.

McInerney has also earmarked Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Phil Foden as other attacking options, the former of whom concluded the draw at Arsenal as the furthest man forward for City, while academy starlets Divine Mukasa and Reigan Heskey - the son of former England striker Emile Heskey - could also make a first-team appearance in attack.

“Oscar Bobb or Mukasa, I reckon. That'd be my guess,” McInerney told Sports Mole when discussing who could play up front if Haaland does not feature in the starting lineup.

“Divine Mukasa and Oscar Bobb sort of played as like quasi-false nine strikers, I think at one point together actually (at academy level), so I can imagine seeing that.

Mukasa, Heskey could feature in Man City first team against Huddersfield

“I think Mukasa is one that City really rate from the academy. He's more of an No.8, but he will get the [James] McAtee sort of role. McAtee played as a false nine a couple of times last year. Mukasa will probably get a very similar role.

“No Divin Mubama, he was off the bench an awful lot (last season), but now he's [on loan] at Stoke. We haven't got [many other] options to be honest.

“Reigan Heskey has been training with the first team an awful lot. He's not quite a striker, but a left winger, a very powerful one, so don't be surprised if he's sort of involved on the bench or something like that.

“But I reckon Oscar Bobb might get the job as a false nine. He's done it before for City. We saw [Jeremy] Doku play there for a few minutes the other day (against Arsenal). Savinho could get a chance there as well.

“I think the best bet, probably Oscar Bobb and maybe Phil Foden gets another game towards fitness, and if so, he's a perfect fit for the false nine.”

McInerney has also shared his thoughts on the importance of this season’s EFL Cup for Man City, who have failed to progress beyond the fourth round in three of the last four years having previously won the competition four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.

