[monks data]
Aston Villa logo
Premier League
Oct 26, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Aston Villa
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Aston Villa vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Gribaudi/ImagePhoto / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Aston Villa and Manchester City are both seeking their fourth Premier League wins on the spin in Sunday's showdown at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men are reeling from a 2-1 Europa League loss to Go Ahead Eagles, though, while the Citizens eased past Villarreal 2-0 in Champions League action in midweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


ASTON VILLA vs. MAN CITY

ASTON VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

MAN CITY

Out: Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rodri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

ID:584282:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2298:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Abdukodir Khusanov Nico Gonzalez Rodri Unai Emery Youri Tielemans Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!