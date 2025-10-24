Aston Villa and Manchester City are both seeking their fourth Premier League wins on the spin in Sunday's showdown at Villa Park.
Unai Emery's men are reeling from a 2-1 Europa League loss to Go Ahead Eagles, though, while the Citizens eased past Villarreal 2-0 in Champions League action in midweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. MAN CITY
ASTON VILLA
Out: Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins
MAN CITY
Out: Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rodri (hamstring)
Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland
