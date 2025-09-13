Man City games Rayan Ait-Nouri will miss as Pep Guardiola 'learns extent' of left-back's ankle injury

Man City games Ait-Nouri will miss as Guardiola 'learns extent' of ankle injury
Manchester City reportedly learn the extent of Rayan Ait-Nouri's ankle injury, as Sports Mole looks at the games that the left-back will miss for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City have supposedly learned how long Rayan Ait-Nouri will be sidelined with an ankle injury for.

The Algeria left-back did not represent his country during the international break, despite playing 90 minutes in City's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League gameweek three.

Pep Guardiola did not specifically mention Ait-Nouri's issue in his Friday press conference, but the Catalan coach confirmed that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man would not be fit for Sunday's derby with Manchester United.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that Ait-Nouri will be missing for around five weeks with his ankle concern, meaning that the defender is unlikely to be back in action until mid or late October.

Ait-Nouri's absence deprives Guardiola of his first-choice left-back, who had started all three of City's Premier League matches so far this season, although he lasted just 23 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur with another ankle issue.

Man City games Ait-Nouri will miss through injury

Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri in training on June 21, 2025

It is not impossible to envisage Ait-Nouri missing as many as nine matches for Man City over the next five weeks, as the games are coming thick and fast for Guardiola's side domestically and continentally.

The 24-year-old will watch on helplessly when City take on Man United in this weekend's derby, which comes just four days before the Sky Blues' opening Champions League league phase scrap at home to Kevin De Bruyne's Napoli.

Three days after the visit of the Serie A champions, Man City must head to title rivals Arsenal, before rounding off the month with clashes against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup and Burnley in the Premier League.

Meetings with Monaco (October 1), Brentford (October 5) and Everton (October 18) should also come too soon for Ait-Nouri, who may be touch and go for the UCL battle with Villarreal on October 21 too.

A comeback can be provisionally pencilled in for the top-flight trip to Aston Villa on October 26, and barring any unforeseen complications, Ait-Nouri will be fit for the visit of Liverpool to the Etihad on November 8.

Who can replace injured Ait-Nouri for Man City?

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates on April 19, 2025

The signing of Ait-Nouri had addressed an issue that had plagued Man City for years - the lack of an out-and-out left-back - and Guardiola must now revert to old ways for the next five weeks or so.

The Sky Blues boss is not short of options who can fill in for the Algeria international, though, including Nico O'Reilly, who is expected to start at left-back against the Red Devils tomorrow.

Josko Gvardiol is another alternative solution if the Croatian can overcome a knock, while the experienced Nathan Ake is no stranger to playing on the left-hand side of defence either, nor is the youthful Rico Lewis.

Ait-Nouri is one of a debilitating 10 injury concerns for Man City, who are also missing Mateo Kovacic, Rayan Cherki, Kalvin Phillips and Omar Marmoush, while Phil Foden, John Stones, Marcus Bettinelli and Savinho will need late fitness tests ahead of Sunday.

