Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby with rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens have faced a wave of fitness and injury concerns over the last couple of weeks and had a somewhat depleted squad for a disappointing 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton before the international break.

As many as eight players returned to first-team training on Thursday, providing Guardiola with a much-needed boost ahead of a challenging run of fixtures against Man United, Napoli and Arsenal.

After withdrawing from the Uzbekistan squad with a calf problem picked up in the defeat at Brighton, Abdukodir Khusanov is back in training along with Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Bettinelli.

Guardiola has suggested that they are all in contention to earn a place in the matchday squad this weekend, while Rayan Ait-Nouri may also be an option for the Catalan coach, even though he was absent from training on Thursday and did not represent Algeria on international duty.

Marmoush, Cherki ruled out, Stones a doubt for Manchester derby

However, two Man City players who have been ruled out of the Manchester derby are Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush the former of whom is recovering from an unspecified problem that is set to keep him sidelined for up to two months, as confirmed by Guardiola before the international break.

Marmoush, meanwhile, is facing a spell in the treatment room after sustaining a knee injury whilst representing Egypt in World Cup qualifying earlier this week.

Guardiola has also revealed that defender John Stones is a doubt after withdrawing from the England squad last week with a minor muscle injury.

“Omar is injured from Egypt. John Stones as well is a doubt. [It’s] not a big issue, but he’s a doubt for Sunday,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “Rayan Cherki [is injured] but the rest are fine.”

Guardiola was asked if he has been given the extent of Marmoush problem, and he replied: “Not yet. He has to have last tests. A few weeks [out] I think, before the next international break he will be ready.”

The Man City manager did not mention Mateo Kovacic at his pre-match press conference, but the midfielder is also set to miss out against Man United United and is not expected to return until next month.

Donnarumma could make PL debut in important derby clash for Man City

One key decision Guardiola will have to make ahead of Sunday’s contest is whether to stick with James Trafford in goal or hand new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma his Premier League debut, following his deadline day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

"I met [Donnarumma] on Wednesday,” said Guardiola. “We make a good chat. Thursday was training - I was in my office so I didn't see him. The comments are really good."

Asked if he is going to start on Sunday, he briefly replied "We'll see."

The 197th instalment of the Manchester derby represents an important fixture for a Man City side who have picked up just three points from a possible nine available in the Premier League, losing their last two against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola’s side, who sit one point behind Man United in the table after three games, have only won one of their last four encounters with the Red Devils and that was on penalties in the 2024 Community Shield.

Man City failed to win both Premier league matches with Ruben Amorim’s side last season, including a painful 2-1 home defeat in December when they let a one-goal lead slip with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

