Sports Mole looks at how Manchester City could line up in the derby against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City are in the midst of an injury crisis ahead of the derby with Manchester United at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola will potentially be without a number of defensive options for the weekend’s clash, making the decision to let Manuel Akanji leave on loan seem hasty.

John Stones picked up a knock on international duty with England and is a doubt, while Josko Gvardiol and Abdukodir Khusanov did not join up with Croatia and Uzbekistan, respectively.

Even at full-back, Rico Lewis is a doubt and Rayan Ait-Nouri has been ruled out, so City could line up with two players out-of-position in those areas on Sunday.

It is not just in defence where City face problems though, because in wide attacking areas, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush and Savinho are all set to miss out.

Marmoush was injured on Egypt duty, while a hamstring injury will keep Cherki out for roughly two months, but the prognosis on Savinho is that he will return much sooner.

There are question marks around Phil Foden too, as he has still not started for City this season, and in the centre of midfield, Mateo Kovacic is not yet ready to return from an Achilles injury.

In terms of players who will feature, Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form, despite City's woes, scoring three in three so far, before netting five goals and registering two assists in Norway's whopping 11-1 win over Moldova on Tuesday.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Ake, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Rodri, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku

