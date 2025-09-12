Sports Mole looks at how Manchester United could line up in the derby away to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will get the nod in goal over Senne Lammens for the derby with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

After singing Lammens’ praises, Amorim then confirmed that the Turkish stopper will start instead, due to his strength and experience in big games.

Andre Onana is now out of the picture after moving to Trabzonspor on loan for the season, but Amorim’s words suggest Lammens has not been signed as an instant number one.

United have also been struck down with a number of injuries over the past week, with Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot all ruled out.

Cunha missed Brazil duty after picking up a hamstring injury early on against Burnley last time out, and Mount was forced off at half time on the same afternoon.

Dalot played the full 90, but was then absent from Portugal duty last week, so Patrick Dorgu is expected to come back in at left wing-back after losing his place against the Clarets.

Cunha’s absence should offer Benjamin Sesko the chance to make his full Premier League debut, and the Slovenian has built up plenty of match fitness, starting both his nation’s matches last week, and playing the 90 minutes.

Noussair Mazraoui is back from injury, making a brief cameo last time out late on, and he could come into the XI, with Amad Diallo moving further forward to compensate for Mount’s absence.

A number of United attackers departed the club late in the window after being banished from the squad by Amorim, with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho all leaving, as well as Rasmus Hojlund, who moved to Napoli on loan.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad

Andrew Delaney

