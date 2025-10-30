Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome high-flying Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens saw their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended at Villa Park last weekend as they suffered a narrow 1-0 top-flight defeat to Aston Villa.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men were victorious in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night as they came from behind to beat Championship outfit Swansea City 3-1 in South Wales.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Andoni Iraola’s side.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Bournemouth)

Rodri has missed Man City’s last four games since sustaining a hamstring injury in a 1-0 win at Brentford before October's international break. The Spaniard has returned to first-team training, but he will continue to be assessed and a late call is set to be made on his availability for Sunday.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Bournemouth)

Erling Haaland was seen in some discomfort following a nasty collision with the post in City’s defeat at Aston Villa last weekend. The Norwegian was rested against Swansea and Guardiola hopes to have his leading marksman fit to face Bournemouth.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 2 (vs. Bournemouth)

Mateo Kovacic missed Man City’s EFL Cup win against Swansea as he was not deemed fully fit, but the midfielder could be available to return to the matchday squad against Bournemouth.

Kovacic has only made two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

