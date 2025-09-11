Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of the Manchester derby with rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Seeking to avoid losing three Premier League games in a row, Manchester City play host to rivals Manchester United in the 197th Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side headed into the international break after losing 2-1 away against Brighton & Hove Albion, having previously suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Citizens can leapfrog Man United, who sit one point above them in the table, with a victory at the Etihad Stadium, but they will have to cope without a number of first-team players currently occupying a place in the treatment room.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Ruben Amorim’ side.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Man City have released a statement confirming that Omar Marmoush will miss the Manchester derby after he sustained a knee injury whilst on international duty with Egypt earlier this week. The severity of his injury is currently unknown, but Guardiola has suggested that he could be out for "a few weeks".

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 5 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Summer signing Rayan Cherki has been ruled out for up to two months by Pep Guardiola with an unspecified injury picked up before Man City’s defeat at Brighton.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: September 27 (vs. Burnley)

Mateo Kovacic underwent Achilles surgery earlier this summer, forcing him to miss Man City’s Club World Cup campaign, and he is not expected to return until the end of this month at the earliest.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

John Stones, who has started all three of Man City’s Premier League games this season, was forced to withdraw from the England squad last week after arriving at their training camp with a minor muscle injury. Guardiola has confirmed that the defender is a doubt for this weekend and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Abdukodir Khusanov has taken part in training this week and will be assessed ahead of kickoff after he sustained a calf injury in Man City’s defeat to Brighton which forced him to withdraw from the Uzbekistan squad during the international break.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Josko Gvardiol has missed each of Man City’s opening three league matches with an unspecified knock, but he has taken part in training this week and could be fit to feature in the matchday squad against Man United.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Phil Foden missed Man City’s defeat at Brighton before the international break as he was deemed ‘not fully fit’. The attacker has taken part in training this week, though, and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

SAVINHO

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Savinho picked up an unspecified injury in a pre-season friendly win over Palermo in August, but the Tottenham Hotspur-linked winger returned to training last week and he could be fit to feature in the matchday squad against Man United.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Rayan Ait-Nouri recovered from an ankle injury to start in Man City's defeat at Brighton, but he did not represent Algeria during the international break and missed training with the Citizens on Thursday, making him a slight doubt for Saturday.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Rico Lewis, who has signed a new five-year contract at Man City, withdrew from the England Under-21 squad with an unspecified injury, but he has taken part in training this week and could be fit to feature against Man United.

NICO O'REILLY

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Like Lewis, Nico O’Reilly also withdrew from the England Under-21 squad with an unspecified injury but he has taken part in training this week and could be fit to feature against Man United.d.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been sidelined with an unspecified knock he has taken part in training this week and has an outside chance of featuring in the matchday squad against Man United.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Man United)

Kalvin Phillips, who underwent Achilles surgery earlier this summer, made a somewhat surprise return to training this week, and after being included in Man City's 25-man Premier League squad, an appearance on the substitutes' bench this weekend cannot be entirely ruled out, although it is highly unlikely.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

