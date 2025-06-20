Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup Group G match between Manchester City and Al-Ain, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Capable of securing their ticket to the Club World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare, Manchester City battle United Arab Emirates powerhouses Al-Ain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday in Group G.

Pep Guardiola's men enjoyed a largely stress-free opening to the competition in a 2-0 success over Wydad AC, while their Middle Eastern foes were slaughtered by a merciless Juventus.

Match preview

The less said about Phil Foden's domestic decline in 2024-25 the better, but the former PFA Player Of The Year winner lit up the Lincoln Financial Field pitch to inspire Man City to victory over Morocco's Wydad in fixture number one.

Foden's smart left-footed strike with just two minutes on the board propelled the Sky Blues into an early advantage, before the England international turned provider for Jeremy Doku to fire home from a corner towards the end of the first 45.

The only blot on Pep Guardiola's notebook was a late red card to Rico Lewis - a decision that left the Catalan coach seething - but that was a minor blemish on an otherwise comfortable afternoon's work for the Citizens.

Victory over Al-Ain this weekend will therefore guarantee City's spot in the next phase owing to their superior head-to-head record against Wydad, but thanks to Juventus' five-star thrashing of their upcoming opponents, they are currently having to settle for silver.

However, with Real Madrid failing to start their CWC campaign on a winning note, there is a distinct possibility that the winners of Group G could face Los Blancos in the first knockout tie, meaning that second may very well be the best for Guardiola and co here.

Thanks to Bayern Munich's 10-0 annihilation of Auckland City, Al-Ain were spared the humiliation of suffering the heaviest defeat on CWC matchday one, although that statistic would have been little consolation at the end of a Bianconeri battering.

Juventus' five-goal rout was complete by the hour mark in Washington D.C., as Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both helped themselves to braces, while Turkish talent Kenan Yildiz scored the pick of the bunch with a sumptuous long-range strike in off the post.

Virtually down and out in fourth place, Vladimir Ivic's side must pull off a minor miracle against Man City to stand any chance of a shock top-two finish, a fanciful scenario for even the most ardent fan of the 14-time UAE champions.

Al-Ain do have previous when it comes to springing a surprise at the Club World Cup, though, stunning River Plate en route to the final of the 2018 edition, where they were swiftly dispatched by then-European champions Real Madrid.

However, having lost their seven-match unbeaten streak - during which they kept six clean sheets - in such chastening fashion last time out, the 2024 AFC Champions League winners are now facing the hilliest of uphill battles to fight another day in the USA.

Man City Club World Cup form:

W

Man City form (all competitions):

WDLWWW

Al-Ain Club World Cup form:

L

Al-Ain form (all competitions):

WDWDWL

Team News

After pleas from Lewis and his teammates fell on deaf ears, the City right-back took the walk of shame against Wydad for catching Samuel Obeng with a boot to the face after both men contested a 50-50 on the floor.

Lewis must therefore serve a one-match suspension in Atlanta, opening the door for recognised makeshift full-back Matheus Nunes to step in, although Abdukodir Khusanov and John Stones are alternative solutions.

With Juventus and potentially Real Madrid on the horizon, expect Guardiola to make the most of his enviable squad depth here, potentially to the benefit of new signing Rayan Ait-Nouri as the Algerian left-back holds out for a debut.

On Al-Ain's end, meanwhile, head coach Ivic has no new fitness or suspension concerns to factor in for the showdown with Man City, where his side could be in damage limitation mode from the beginning once again.

Veteran Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio should therefore be shielded by a back five once again, potentially with compatriot Fabio Cardoso - on loan from Porto - as part of the rearguard.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Nunes, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Bobb, Echeverri, Foden; Haaland

Al-Ain possible starting lineup:

Patricio; Traore, Ratnik, Rabia, Cardoso, Zabala; Kaku, Nader; Park; Chadli, Laba

We say: Manchester City 4-0 Al-Ain

Try as they might to batten down the hatches, Al-Ain's blockade will be breached eventually, after which Man City could go on the warpath.

Even with a much-changed starting XI and one eye on Juventus, Guardiola's men should get the job done with minimal fuss to make absolutely sure of their knockout place.

Previews by email