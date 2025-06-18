Rico Lewis is shown a straight red card as Manchester City kick-start their Club World Cup campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over Wydad AC in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

With just two minutes of normal time left on the cock, the right-back slid into a committed 50-50 challenge with Samuel Obeng and won the ball, clearing it away from danger with his right foot, before his trailing left boot accidently caught the face of his Wydad opponent.

Referee Ramon Abatti was in very close attendance to the incident and as Obeng clutched his face and banged on the ground in pain, the Brazilian official was quick to brandish the red card in Lewis’s direction, much to the disbelief of the 20-year-old and his Man City teammates.

VAR did take a look at the challenge and decided to stick with the on-field decision, with the Citizens eventually seeing out the victory with 10 men.

Guardiola was not happy with the referee’s decision, telling DAZN after the match: "[Lewis] got the ball, both feet on the grass. [The referee] said, 'No, the feet and leg was high', but it's on the grass! It's natural! Rico never had absolutely any intention, but it doesn't matter, it is what it is.”

Lewis will now serve a one-match suspension and will miss Man City’s next group-stage fixture against UAE outfit Al-Ain on Monday (BST), but he will be free to return to face Juventus on matchday three on June 26.

Foden inspires new-look Man City to opening win

Guardiola handed full debuts to new signings Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, but it was a familiar face in the form of Phil Foden who opened the scoring with a precise finish inside the first two minutes.

After ending a 20-game goal drought for club and country, Foden turned provider on the stroke of half time as his corner was stabbed home at the far post by Jeremy Doku, who celebrated his first goal since January.

Wydad regularly posed a threat on the counter-attack and caused problems for City’s defence, but Amine Benhachem’s side, who began without a natural centre-forward, were wasteful in the final third.

Man City had chances of their own to increase their lead in the second half, but they eventually settled for a two-goal win which has seen them climb to the top of Group G, with Al-Ain and Juventus to face off later today.

Who will replace Lewis at right-back for Al-Ain clash?

The absence of Lewis will likely see Matheus Nunes deputise in a makeshift right-back role, as he did during the second half of last season following the January departure of Kyle Walker.

Guardiola may also consider selecting Manuel Akanji, who has played several games on the right side of defence under the Catalan coach, while the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov and John Stones are other defensive options who could fill in if called upon.