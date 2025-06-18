Manchester City confirm their starting lineup for today’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G opener against Wydad AC in Philadelphia.

Four summer signings have been included in the Citizens’ 27-man squad and two of those will make their full debuts as Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders have both been handed starts.

Cherki and Reijnders, who have joined from Lyon and AC Milan respectively, are set to operate in a fluid three-man midfield alongside Phil Foden.

Bernardo Silva has been appointed Man City’s new club captain, but he will begin this match as a substitute and goalkeeper Ederson will start off wearing the captain’s armband.

The Brazilian will be protected by a back four of Rico Lewis, Vitor Reis, Nathan Ake and Nico O’Reilly, with new left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri beginning as a substitute along with the likes of Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has recovered from a long-term knee injury, but the midfielder will also begin as a substitute along with last season’s top scorer Erling Haaland, who found the net 31 times in 44 games during the 2024-25 season.

January addition Omar Marmoush is therefore set to lead the line and will be supported in attack by wingers Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

As for Wydad AC, their lineup is headlined by 38-year-old winger Nordin Amrabat; the former Watford man, who joined up with the Moroccan side last month after ending his spell with Hull City, will make his debut as captain.

Fellow new recruit Bart Meijers will start in defence, while Stephane Aziz Ki and Mohamed Rayhi are among the substitutes, the latter of whom was Wydad's top scorer last term with 11 league goals.

Manchester City starting lineup: Ederson; Lewis, Reis, Ake, O'Reilly; Reijnders, Foden, Cherki; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Stones, Haaland, Gonzalez, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Ait-Nouri, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Echeverri, Khusanov, Bobb

Wydad AC starting lineup: Benabid, Moufid, Boutouil, Moufi, Meijers, Ferreira, El Moubarik, Zemraoui, Lorch, Amrabat, Mailula

Subs: El Motie, Aqzdaou, Harkass, Moutarajji, Malsa, Arthur, Aziz Ki, Benktib, Pedrinho, Bennani, Mahtou, Rayhi, Obeng, Fathi, Mwalimu