Club World Cup teams struggling with soaring US temperatures as Pep Guardiola urges fans to prepare ahead of Juventus clash.

The sweltering conditions in the United States have become a major talking point at the Club World Cup. An extreme heat warning was even issued by U.S. authorities, urging the public to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of their fixture against Juventus on Thursday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged the challenge and noted that similar conditions could be expected at the 2026 World Cup.

“The heat is obvious. We can’t change that, right? So it’s better to play like we did at the last stadium [Mercedes‑Benz, Atlanta], it was fantastic! But I think all the teams will have to deal with it, so it is what it is. For the next World Cup, people will already know about this, but yes, we have to be ready to suffer.”

Guardiola also urged fans to prepare for the conditions: “I hope we can put on a good game [against Juventus] and that the fans show up! The only advice I can give people is to bring lots and lots of water, hats, towels for your neck, because I think it’s going to be tough.”

Chelsea criticizes weather conditions at the Club World Cup

Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca has been equally vocal, describing preparation in Philadelphia’s heat as “almost impossible”. The Blues had to install industrial fans and cooling sprays at Subaru Park for training and even cut sessions short ahead of their match with Esperance on Wednesday (24th).

“It’s almost impossible to train or hold a session because of the weather right now. We’re just trying to save energy for the game.”

Atlético Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente also complained about the oppressive heat after his side were eliminated in the group stage.“It is impossible, it is terribly hot. My toes were sore, even my toenails hurt. I could not stop or accelerate,” said the midfielder.

Müller hits back at criticism over Club World Cup heat

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller has dismissed the notion that heat should be used as a justification. Playing in 36 °C at Bank of America Stadium, the 35‑year‑old forward declared:

“We have to be fit. If a guy almost 36 years old like me can run for 90 minutes, then everyone should be able to do it. No excuses.”

Borussia Dortmund’s squad even took measures during their match against Mamelodi Sundowns. The substitutes spent the first half in the air-conditioned locker room, while in the second half they used umbrellas to shield themselves from 32 °C temperatures that felt like 36 °C at TQL Stadium in Ohio.

“Our substitutes watched the first half from inside the locker room to avoid the scorching sun … we’d never seen this before, but with this heat, it makes perfect sense,” explained Dortmund on social media.



Borussia Dortmund’s substitutes took shelter in the dressing room in order to avoid the heat of the sun during their CWC game against Mamelodi Sundowns in Cincinnati! ? pic.twitter.com/1Log22VnWk

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 22, 2025

With the 2026 World Cup set to take place across North America, these extreme conditions raise significant questions about player safety, match preparation, and tournament planning.